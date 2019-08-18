Quantitative Systematic Strategies Increased Agilent Technologies (A) Position by $941,600; Xencor (XNCR) Shareholder Ecor1 Capital Increased Its Holding by $33.18 Million as Share Price Rose

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 50.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 11,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 34,882 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, up from 23,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $71.08. About 3.37 million shares traded or 23.33% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ASSETS OF ULTRA SCIENTIFIC; 16/04/2018 – Agilent: SVP and President of Life Sciences and Analytical Grp to Leave; 16/04/2018 – AGILENT REPORTS DEPARTURE OF PATRICK KALTENBACH; 04/05/2018 – Agilent Expands Logistics Center in Texas; 24/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Executive Appointments; 16/04/2018 – AGILENT: REPLACEMENT PROCESS FOR SVP KALTENBACH’S ROLE UNDERWAY; 15/03/2018 – Agilent Introduces New Color for Cancer Diagnosis; 18/04/2018 – Agilent Technologies Files Second Civil Action to Protect Intellectual Property; 21/03/2018 – Agilent Declares Dividend of 14.9c; 27/04/2018 – Agilent Opens Global Solution Development Center in Singapore

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 108.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The institutional investor held 2.06 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.97M, up from 989,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $40.73. About 307,325 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $404.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 152,424 shares to 11,901 shares, valued at $63,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 4,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,033 shares, and cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Company (The).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 79,473 shares. Td Asset holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 740,755 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 9,351 shares in its portfolio. The Minnesota-based Winslow Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 1.22% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Rafferty Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,269 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Plante Moran Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Endurant Capital Mngmt LP reported 12,583 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Victory Mngmt reported 515,892 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 83,719 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Primecap Mngmt Ca reported 4.55 million shares. Northern Trust has 0.08% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 3.86M shares. Systematic Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 63,908 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Light Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 2.06% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Loomis Sayles & Com Lp has 422,325 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Macquarie Gru Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.01% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Voya Investment Management Limited Co reported 19,081 shares stake. Barclays Public Limited Com has 13,204 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Bankshares invested 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). American Gp Inc holds 0% or 29,795 shares in its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 436,429 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 10,629 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies, Connecticut-based fund reported 3,222 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc reported 297,655 shares. 242,551 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Americas.

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences Inc by 203,547 shares to 856,471 shares, valued at $15.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unity Biotechnology Inc by 60,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 906,614 shares, and cut its stake in Arbutus Biopharma Corp.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.12 million activity.