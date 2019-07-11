Quantitative Systematic Strategies Holds Position in Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA); Alleghany Has Raised Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake by $29.76 Million

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA) by 24.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 18,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 94,384 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, up from 75,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $28.34. About 866,454 shares traded. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 8.19% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 28/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Rings NYSE Closing Bell To Celebrate Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company; 05/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Issue of Equity; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Appointment of Roberta B. Bowman to the Company’s Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE – BINDING BIDS SHALL HAVE PLAN FOR FUNDING OF RHT HEALTH TRUST ACQUISITION, HAVING LONG STOP DATE OF SEPTEMBER 30; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST RHTH.Sl SAYS INR 144 MLN OF OUTSTANDING CCD INTEREST REMAINS UNPAID AS OF NOW; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Appointment of Vicki U. Booth to the Company’s Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Inc’s. Founder Scott D. Peters To Participate In Kent State University Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation Competition; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST 1Q REV. $175.7M, EST. $175.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Trust of America Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTA)

Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 32.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 109,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 447,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.35M, up from 338,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $296.52. About 754,911 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 26/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Additive Scanning Electron Microscope Delivers First Dedicated Solution for 3D Printing Process Control; 24/05/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires lntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.40; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 03/04/2018 – TMO:RAPID MYCOPLASMA TEST METHOD ACCEPTED FOR QA/QC,LOT RELEASE; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Rev $5.85B; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Highlights Digital Science Innovations at Analytica 2018

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Accenture Plc (ACN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Thermo Fisher completes sales of anatomical path unit – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “One Firm Sees Up to 45% Upside in Top Companies in Life Sciences Tools – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Emergent Health Corp. (EMGE: OTC Markets)-Further Progress Report – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Alleghany Corp, which manages about $2.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Management Corporation by 1.42M shares to 5.73 million shares, valued at $133.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 188,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,640 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Limited Partnership invested in 17,251 shares. Lpl Ltd reported 0.05% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). United Cap Fincl Advisers Lc has 0.19% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Field Main Financial Bank invested 0.65% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Advisors Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 55,876 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability reported 623,941 shares. Smithfield Tru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,338 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Lc reported 6,846 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 3,502 shares. Cohen Lawrence B stated it has 1.92% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Guardian Tru has invested 0% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Jupiter Asset Management stated it has 0.02% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). David R Rahn And Assocs Inc accumulated 7,380 shares. California-based Karp Mngmt has invested 0.48% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $404.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) by 21,444 shares to 23,310 shares, valued at $617,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 32,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,628 shares, and cut its stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI).