Quantitative Systematic Strategies Holding in Rlj Lodging Trust (RLJ) Has Lowered as Market Valuation Declined; Netflix (NFLX) Holder Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 62.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 605 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216,000, down from 1,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $6.15 during the last trading session, reaching $297.92. About 3.33 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Netflix $1.5B Sr Unscd Nts ‘B+’ (Rcvy Rtg ‘3’); 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUB; 17/04/2018 – Wild, wild Netflix; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Michelle Monaghan to Star in Netflix Drama ‘Messiah’; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is offering more than $300 million for an LA-based billboard company; 26/03/2018 – Netflix Renews `One Day at a Time’; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Meet the Redstones, YouTube’s new music app, Netflix’s Obama deal; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO TAX NETFLIX, OTHER FOREIGN ECOMMERCE FIRMS; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Rlj Lodging Trust (RLJ) by 71.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 86,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.83% . The institutional investor held 34,346 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $603,000, down from 121,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Rlj Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.28. About 383,752 shares traded. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has declined 22.37% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS BELIEVES RLJ LODGING TRUST’S BOARD COMPOSITION CHANGE IS “NECESSARY”; 16/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividends for First Quarter of 2018; 28/03/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $262,000 PER KEY; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS PLANS TO NOMINATE TWO DIRECTORS TO RLJ BOARD; 20/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Blasts Management of RLJ Lodging Trust; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION – LESLIE D. HALE TO; 20/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to RLJ Lodging Trust Regarding Evaluation of Strategic Alternatives; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS -RLJ LODGING TRUST SHOULD FORM SPECIAL COMMITTEE FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES IN LIGHT OF “UNDERVALUATION”, BUYER INTEREST LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST NAMES LESLIE D. HALE PRESIDENT-CEO; 10/04/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust: Current CEO Ross Bierkan to Retire, Effective at the End of His Employment Agreement on Aug 22

Since June 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $163,750 activity.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $404.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 21,146 shares to 44,791 shares, valued at $814,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 7,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold RLJ shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 156.90 million shares or 5.10% less from 165.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust LP has 197,863 shares. Tower Research (Trc) holds 3,542 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation owns 1.46M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Anchor Capital Limited Liability Company owns 23,401 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 87,083 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 2.80 million shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.02% invested in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability reported 341,645 shares. 38,500 are held by Nordea Investment Management. Quantitative Management Limited Com invested 0.06% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Aqr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) or 333,657 shares. Naples Global Advsr Lc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 0.26% stake. Amalgamated Commercial Bank invested in 24,132 shares.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 70.93 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 150 are owned by Shamrock Asset Ltd. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cidel Asset Management Incorporated holds 2,020 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.25% or 190,000 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers reported 1.56% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Oakbrook Invests Ltd Llc holds 0.41% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 18,774 shares. Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.24% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Aviva Public Ltd Co accumulated 0.56% or 233,002 shares. Suvretta Capital Limited Com stated it has 3.27% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Newbrook Advisors LP accumulated 176,827 shares. L And S Advisors holds 4,650 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Ltd Llc invested in 1,464 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs holds 11,714 shares. Agf holds 0.97% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 243,122 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50M and $371.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 2,817 shares to 19,670 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 122,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).