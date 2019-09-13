Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Upped Its Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Position by $442,935; Hartford Investment Management Co Has Raised Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $838,599

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 443 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 49,318 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $93.39M, up from 48,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $5.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1838.43. About 995,948 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Nasdaq-Listed Amazon, Alphabet Won’t Trade Rest of Day at NYSE; 03/05/2018 – Integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) With Social Media Generating Lucrative Market Opportunities; 06/04/2018 – Cato-at-Liberty: Jeff Bezos and the Big Chill; 08/05/2018 – Amazon employees are outraged by their company’s opposition to a plan to add more diversity to its board; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Closes in on Title of Largest U.S. Company; 13/04/2018 – “Gold rush” for Wi-Fi on board planes spurs innovation; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?; 21/05/2018 – The Week: Parrot learns to use Amazon Alexa in home; 28/04/2018 – Quartz India: This could be the way Amazon makes more money with Alexa; 09/05/2018 – Sears revs up on Amazon tyre partnership

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 52.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 8,685 shares as the company's stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 25,327 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 million, up from 16,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.59. About 991,530 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $531.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3,468 shares to 10,856 shares, valued at $990,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 18,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,857 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

More notable recent BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Lyondell's Houston refinery continues demolition program – Reuters – Seeking Alpha" on September 11, 2019

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Amazon tests hand-scanning payment system – Seeking Alpha" on September 04, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Monroe State Bank Trust Mi reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 25,997 were reported by Mckinley Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp Delaware. Whittier Tru invested in 2.04% or 36,678 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability invested 0.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 625,189 were accumulated by New York State Teachers Retirement. Pictet Bancorporation And Trust Limited holds 2.92% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,507 shares. Capital Research Glob reported 4.11M shares. 876 are owned by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Granite Point Mgmt LP has invested 0.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 3,500 are held by Omers Administration Corp. Td Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 45 shares in its portfolio. 11,275 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland). Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0.64% or 3,708 shares. Moreover, Holderness Invests has 4.77% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,072 shares to 143,622 shares, valued at $29.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:CME) by 14,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,758 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).