Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Upped Exelon (EXC) Position By $3.44 Million; Elastic N.V. Ordinary Shares (ESTC) SI Increased By 22.71%

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased Exelon Corporation (EXC) stake by 176.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc acquired 68,796 shares as Exelon Corporation (EXC)’s stock declined 10.40%. The Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc holds 107,866 shares with $5.41M value, up from 39,070 last quarter. Exelon Corporation now has $43.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $44.88. About 6.98 million shares traded or 25.51% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees New Tax Policy to Save Customers $500 Million; 22/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE OWN REACTORS IN NEW JERSEY; 15/03/2018 – Baltimore Gas and Electric and Proterra Deploy Nation’s First Electric Shuttle Buses at a Utility Campus; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF 2021-2022 PJM CAPACITY AUCTION – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 02/05/2018 – EXELON CEO: PJM REFORMS COULD BE IN PLACE BY NEXT YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Strongly Committed to Future of Nuclear Energy; 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES AFFECTS 84 WORKERS AT EXELON GENERATION CO; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Net $585M; 02/05/2018 – EXELON SEES 2Q EPS 55C TO 65C

Elastic N.V. Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ESTC) had an increase of 22.71% in short interest. ESTC’s SI was 4.28 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 22.71% from 3.49 million shares previously. With 1.03M avg volume, 4 days are for Elastic N.V. Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ESTC)’s short sellers to cover ESTC’s short positions. The SI to Elastic N.V. Ordinary Shares’s float is 21.24%. The stock decreased 3.36% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $80.45. About 1.50 million shares traded or 17.38% up from the average. Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Invs Lp holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 444,510 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 0.08% stake. Snow Cap Mngmt LP reported 75,369 shares stake. Wagner Bowman has invested 0.17% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Tarbox Family Office invested 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Baillie Gifford holds 0.03% or 547,756 shares in its portfolio. Captrust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). First Fin In owns 1,028 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 18,100 shares. Westover Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.21% or 46,660 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 98,263 shares. Altrinsic Global Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 563,783 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,802 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs reported 1,066 shares stake.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC) stake by 7,424 shares to 8,613 valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) stake by 13,670 shares and now owns 58,300 shares. Ncr Corp (NYSE:NCR) was reduced too.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Exelon Corp (EXC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exelon – Riskier Than Your Average Utility – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Plunging Interest Rates Have Utilities Back in the Spotlight: 4 Top Buys – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Exelon (NYSE:EXC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Exelon has $5600 highest and $47 lowest target. $51.13’s average target is 13.93% above currents $44.88 stock price. Exelon had 11 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 14. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs upgraded Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) on Wednesday, April 10 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, August 13 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho.

More notable recent Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RBC turns bullish on Elastic – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Elastic buys training and consulting company – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Elastic: A Hyper-Growth Dynamo – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Elastic Stock Jumped 32.4% in July – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. The company has market cap of $6.09 billion. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.