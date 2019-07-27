Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Trimmed Its Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Position; Last Week United States Steel (X) Analysts

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) stake by 49.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 10,153 shares as Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)’s stock rose 16.63%. The Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc holds 10,303 shares with $655,000 value, down from 20,456 last quarter. Live Nation Entertainment Inc now has $15.41B valuation. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $73.54. About 1.33 million shares traded or 17.50% up from the average. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 50.56% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 09/04/2018 – 311 And The Offspring Announce Co-Headline ‘Never-Ending Summer Tour’ With Special Guests Gym Class Heroes; 09/05/2018 – Christina Aguilera Announces First Tour In Over A Decade Will Travel Across North America This Fall; 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 04/04/2018 – State Bank & Trust Company Signs Naming Rights Sponsorship of Chastain Park Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Georgia; 15/05/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Live Nation 1Q Loss $33.9M; 26/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. – LYV; 12/03/2018 – JAY-Z And Beyoncé Join Forces For OTR Il Tour; 15/03/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS LAUNCH OF PRIVATE NOTES

Among 4 analysts covering United States Steel (NYSE:X), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. United States Steel has $13 highest and $1000 lowest target. $11.33’s average target is -25.41% below currents $15.19 stock price. United States Steel had 10 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $1000 target in Wednesday, May 8 report. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) on Monday, January 28 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, April 9. On Tuesday, June 4 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell”. See United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) latest ratings:

19/06/2019 Broker: Vertical Group Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Old Target: $17.0000 New Target: $11.0000 Downgrade

30/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell New Target: $10.0000 Downgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $21 New Target: $13 Downgrade

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: Berenberg Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

28/01/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Upgrade

More notable recent United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 58% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “United States Steel (X) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. Steel Has Significant Rebound Potential – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Nucor, Steel Dynamics, and ArcelorMittal Jumped 15% or More in June – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.19. About 6.85 million shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 58.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.94% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 27/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL STILL HAS WORK TO DO ON REVITALIZATION PLAN: CEO; 07/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL – ANTICIPATES CALLING BACK ABOUT 500 EMPLOYEES BEGINNING THIS MONTH RELATED TO RESTART OF FACILITIES; 12/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL SEES 1Q EBITDA $250M; 12/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Raises Annual Forecast, Citing Steel Tariffs; 26/04/2018 – U.S STEEL REPORTS CHALLENGES WITH YET-TO-BE REVITALIZED ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL – WILL RESTART ONE OF TWO BLAST FURNACES AND STEELMAKING FACILITIES AT ITS GRANITE CITY WORKS PLANT; 07/03/2018 – United Steelworkers Union Welcomes News of Restart at U.S. Steel Granite City Works; 12/03/2018 – US Steel Sees Full-Yr Ebitda $1.7B; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Steel Slides As It Warns of Market Uncertainty Following Tariffs — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel to Restart Granite City Works Blast Furnace, Steelmaking Facilities

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $2.62 billion. It operates through three divisions: Flat-Rolled Products , U. It has a 2.34 P/E ratio. S.

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Citi Downgrades Live Nation, Breaks Down ‘Tricky’ Valuation – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.’s (NYSE:LYV) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Live Nation Entertainment Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Live Nation (LYV) to acquire controlling interest in OCESA Entretenimiento – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Ems Capital Limited Partnership owns 729,167 shares for 3.48% of their portfolio. Scotia Capital Incorporated accumulated 3,749 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 455,339 shares stake. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) accumulated 0.06% or 15,222 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) or 99,980 shares. Bluestein R H And Co accumulated 9,035 shares. 12,085 are held by Keybank Natl Association Oh. Southeast Asset Advisors holds 37,240 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Sterling Cap Management Ltd Liability Co owns 11,617 shares. Westpac Banking reported 0% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co, a Minnesota-based fund reported 6,372 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.02% or 1.46M shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation invested in 5.26M shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Live Nation Entertainment had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report.