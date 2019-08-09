Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Trimmed Its Holding in Eaton Plc (ETN) as Stock Rose; Evergreen Capital Management Stake in Nordstrom (JWN) Has Increased by $1.54 Million as Valuation Declined

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc (ETN) by 46.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 28,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 32,813 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, down from 61,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $79.03. About 2.36M shares traded or 6.81% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 24.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 35,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 179,472 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97M, up from 144,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $29.3. About 3.74 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Nordstrom family fails again in bid to take company private; 18/05/2018 – Nordstrom Slides as Sales Miss Curbs Department-Store Optimism; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Co-Presidents Blake W. Nordstrom, Peter E. Nordstrom, Erik B. Nordstrom Each Get 2017 Cash Bonus of $1.43M; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Maintains FY2018 Comparable Sales Growth View 0.5%-1.5%; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Couldn’t Reach Agreement With Family Group on Acceptable Pric; 25/03/2018 – Nordstrom will bring a consignment shoe brand into its first stand-alone men’s location, opening next month in New York; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – UNLESS GROUP CAN PROMPTLY, SUBSTANTIALLY IMPROVE PRICE IT IS PROPOSING TO PAY FOR CO, SPECIAL COMMITTEE INTENDS TO TERMINATE DISCUSSIONS; 05/03/2018 – A group of Nordstrom family members have been working on an offer since last year; 22/03/2018 – Nordstrom Family Leaves Buyout Door Open, Slightly; 05/03/2018 – Special Committee Rejects Nordstrom Family Buyout at $50 a Share

