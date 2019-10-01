Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Trimmed Fiserv (FISV) Position By $315,588; OTELLO ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OPESF) Shorts Decreased By 24.76%

OTELLO CORP ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:OPESF) had a decrease of 24.76% in short interest. OPESF’s SI was 139,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 24.76% from 185,000 shares previously. It closed at $1.74 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased Fiserv Inc (FISV) stake by 24.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 3,468 shares as Fiserv Inc (FISV)’s stock rose 22.69%. The Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc holds 10,856 shares with $990,000 value, down from 14,324 last quarter. Fiserv Inc now has $70.96B valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $104.41. About 89,931 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING

Opera Software ASA develops, produces, and sells software and associated services in the areas of mobile advertising, apps, and games. The company has market cap of $240.05 million. The firm operates through Mobile Advertising, Apps & Games, and Performance & Privacy divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Mobile Advertising segment provides mobile advertising and marketing platforms to brands, agencies, publishers and application developers to deliver advertising.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.09M for 28.07 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Echo Street Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.34% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Dnb Asset Management As accumulated 64,437 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.08% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 179,931 shares. 729 are owned by Meeder Asset Inc. Bridgeway Mngmt holds 31,700 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Ltd invested in 0.11% or 55,969 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 15,393 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc stated it has 34,493 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 34,841 shares. 246,158 are held by Ls Inv Ltd Liability Company. Mutual Of America Cap Lc holds 0.07% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 52,490 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.52% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). North Star Asset Mngmt Inc holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 181,065 shares. Biltmore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com has 3,567 shares. New South Capital Management Incorporated reported 1.33M shares stake.

Among 7 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Fiserv has $13100 highest and $7100 lowest target. $116.25’s average target is 11.34% above currents $104.41 stock price. Fiserv had 14 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”. The company was initiated on Wednesday, June 19 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, June 21. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) rating on Thursday, September 5. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $12000 target.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) stake by 14,480 shares to 21,126 valued at $738,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 10,750 shares and now owns 15,589 shares. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) was raised too.