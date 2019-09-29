Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Trimmed Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Holding By $902,090; Harley Davidson (HOG) Sentiment Is 0.93

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) stake by 74.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 64,435 shares as Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT)’s stock declined 9.55%. The Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc holds 22,305 shares with $330,000 value, down from 86,740 last quarter. Empire State Realty Trust Inc now has $5.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.22. About 1.34 million shares traded or 6.49% up from the average. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report; 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT); 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M

Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 148 funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 159 reduced and sold equity positions in Harley Davidson Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 144.08 million shares, down from 144.16 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Harley Davidson Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 34 Reduced: 125 Increased: 96 New Position: 52.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) stake by 53,394 shares to 61,177 valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Cushman & Wakefield Plc stake by 22,216 shares and now owns 34,907 shares. Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold ESRT shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 3.51% more from 123.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. International Gru reported 2,371 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 25,959 shares. First Mercantile Trust Communication reported 0.02% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Twin Tree Management LP accumulated 414 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Commercial Bank owns 276,800 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 113,093 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Real Estate stated it has 2.61% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). State Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 27,558 shares or 0% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 0% or 70,997 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). United Svcs Automobile Association invested 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Amer Century accumulated 6.20 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. California Employees Retirement System reported 182,875 shares stake. Resolution Cap Limited owns 7.22 million shares.

More notable recent Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes First Republic Bank to One Grand Central Place – PRNewswire” on September 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Patricia S. Han to Join Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Empire State Realty Trust Launches Series 2019 Private Perpetual Preferred Stock Exchange Offer – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Empire State Realty Trust Appoints Dana R. Schneider as Senior Vice President, Director of Energy and Sustainability – Business Wire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Volatility 101: Should Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Have Dropped 34%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. ESRT’s profit will be $82.09M for 15.46 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Kiltearn Partners Llp holds 4.52% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. for 3.98 million shares. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd owns 3.87 million shares or 4.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, F&V Capital Management Llc has 2.04% invested in the company for 95,570 shares. The Connecticut-based Impala Asset Management Llc has invested 1.03% in the stock. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 80,581 shares.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company has market cap of $5.60 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. It has a 13.22 P/E ratio. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, makes, and sells wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

The stock increased 1.39% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $35.71. About 1.36 million shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) has declined 18.94% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Sees Ramp-Up in International Riders; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – CONSIDERING PROLONGED SOFTNESS IN U.S. INDUSTRY AND UNTAPPED POTENTIAL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKETS, CO IS CRAFTING STRATEGY ACCELERANTS; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – REFINING PLANS AND IN SUMMER INTENDS TO REVEAL SIGNIFICANT ADDITIONAL STEPS TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE AND VALUE CREATION THROUGH 2022; 05/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson says retaliatory tariffs to have ‘significant impact’ on sales; 06/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson Warns of Tariffs Impact — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson 1Q Adj EPS $1.24; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – COMPANY NOW EXPECTS 2018 HARLEY-DAVIDSON FINANCIAL SERVICES OPERATING INCOME TO BE FLAT TO DOWN MODESTLY; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.24, EST. $1.11; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson: Accelerating Strategy for Growth; 05/03/2018 – “Seeing Caterpillar and Harley-Davidson trade higher tells me that traders think this will end diplomatically,” says one strategist