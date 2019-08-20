Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Raised Its Synchrony Financial (SYF) Holding by $544,484; Stock Price Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Ibm Retirement Fund Raised Stake

Ibm Retirement Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibm Retirement Fund bought 4,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,088 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 25,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibm Retirement Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $135.9. About 5.26 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’; 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Media Networks Rev $6.14B; 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES; 30/05/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump responds to Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger and former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett after Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet leads to the cancellation of the ‘Roseanne’ show; 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 37.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 17,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 64,569 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, up from 47,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.47. About 1.26 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO BUY LOOP COMMERCE TO TRANSFORM DIGITAL GIFTING; 22/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 18/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial expected to post earnings of 75 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 75C; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony CC Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Prelim Rtgs; 12/03/2018 – Redefining Success in IVF: SYNCHRONY by Igenomix Brings in a New Era, a New Hope for Infertile Couples; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Synchrony Bank’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Glu Mobile Stock Plunges, Wedbush Lowers Price Target After Q2 Print – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney’s Perpetual Growth Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s Avengers Spell Endgame For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Leavell Inv has 0.77% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 62,046 shares. Gw Henssler Assoc owns 215,183 shares or 2.19% of their US portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Corp owns 245,503 shares. Harding Loevner Lp reported 1.50 million shares. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 0.77% or 2.74M shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md has invested 0.31% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Swiss Comml Bank owns 0.74% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6.07M shares. Selway Asset Management reported 28,891 shares stake. 84,336 are owned by Bath Savings Tru. Founders Secs Limited Liability Corp holds 2,013 shares. Marsico Cap Mngmt invested in 4.64% or 1.16 million shares. Signalpoint Asset Limited Liability Co has 2,370 shares. Pinnacle Limited has 0.26% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 227,294 were accumulated by Markston Intll Limited Co. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.67% or 999,159 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synchrony Financial declares $0.22 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why I Sold My Synchrony Shares Even Though I Love The Company – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synchrony July card core delinquency rate rises – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Synchrony Financial (SYF) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.