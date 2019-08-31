Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Raised Holding in E Trade Financial (ETFC) as Stock Price Declined; As Calix (CALX) Market Value Declined, Holder Friess Associates Has Decreased Its Position

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corporation (ETFC) by 53.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 9,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 26,243 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, up from 17,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $41.74. About 2.16 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade Financial Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades Up 5% vs Jan; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Credit Profile Has Improved Over Past Three Years; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Company of America (TCA) Transaction; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades E*trade To Baa2, Outlook Stable; 06/04/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in Santa Clara; 20/04/2018 – DJ E*TRADE Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETFC); 15/03/2018 – That values Robinhood at $5.6 billion, the report said, citing sources. The valuation would more than quadruple Robinhood’s size and make the start-up worth just over a third of online brokerage E*Trade; 12/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Profitability Continues to Be Strongly Positioned to Benefit From Higher Rates and Client Brokerage Assets

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Calix Inc. (CALX) by 26.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 175,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 491,519 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, down from 666,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Calix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $334.31M market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.01. About 188,495 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has declined 10.29% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 30/05/2018 – Calix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Cable Overbuilder Fusion Media Selects the Calix AXOS E3-2 for their Next Generation Fiber Network; 02/05/2018 – Calix Honored by BMMA and Oracle as the Partner of Choice to Accelerate the Delivery of Next Generation Networks and Services; 22/03/2018 – BARC Electric Cooperative Delivers a World-Class Broadband Experience with Calix Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi and Calix Cl; 08/03/2018 – Fiber Innovator SandyNet Delivers Next Generation Gigabit Experience with Calix AXOS Gfast and GPON Solutions; 10/04/2018 – CALIX AND INFOSYS ENTER STRATEGIC CO-CREATION PARTNERSHIP; 10/05/2018 – Calix Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 16/03/2018 – CALIX INC – ON MARCH 13, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES INCREASE IN NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM TEN TO ELEVEN – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Calix at Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference May 30; 21/03/2018 – West River Telecom Elevates their Subscriber Experience with Premium Wi-Fi Services Enabled by Calix Mesh Enhanced Carrier-Class Wi-Fi and Calix Cloud

Analysts await Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 100.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.02 per share. CALX’s profit will be $2.23M for 37.56 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Calix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold CALX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 30.40 million shares or 5.80% more from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Cap (Trc) stated it has 16,184 shares. Whittier Tru Company owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Com Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 40,500 shares in its portfolio. Horrell Inc owns 480,000 shares or 1.89% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Lord Abbett Limited Company accumulated 538,309 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bridgeway Management Inc has invested 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Nokomis Capital Ltd accumulated 1.92 million shares or 3.69% of the stock. Geode Capital Limited holds 0% or 1.04 million shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Llc has 11,770 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 34,663 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Renaissance Lc reported 2.98M shares. Hrt Fincl Limited reported 11,750 shares.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,696 shares to 23,817 shares, valued at $42.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. (NYSE:DECK) by 2,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,333 shares, and has risen its stake in Everquote Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Natl Bank Inc reported 5,700 shares. Indiana-based Old Financial Bank In has invested 0.04% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Hbk Investments LP invested in 0.32% or 526,887 shares. Daiwa Group Inc holds 0% or 9,824 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsr Inc holds 0.01% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) or 2,587 shares. Us Bank De has 0.02% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Pcj Inv Counsel Ltd owns 50,000 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Alyeska Invest Group Ltd Partnership holds 117,119 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Prudential Public Limited Co holds 0% or 9,000 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 24 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A holds 0% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) or 986 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.03% or 70,958 shares in its portfolio. Utd Serv Automobile Association holds 0.06% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 491,253 shares. Cibc World accumulated 8,447 shares or 0% of the stock.

