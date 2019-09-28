Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Lowered Regions Financial (RF) Stake; Eastman Kodak Co (KODK) Has 0.52 Sentiment

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased Regions Financial Corp (RF) stake by 88.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 120,440 shares as Regions Financial Corp (RF)’s stock rose 5.01%. The Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc holds 15,580 shares with $233,000 value, down from 136,020 last quarter. Regions Financial Corp now has $15.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 7.53M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 12/04/2018 – Birmingham BJ: Experts: Regions not alone in selling off insurance assets; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – HALL WILL SERVE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN THROUGH END OF 2018; 12/04/2018 – Regions Financial Makes Equity Investment In Lender Price; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN AN AFTER-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – TURNER WILL SUCCEED CHAIRMAN AND CEO GRAYSON HALL; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS DECREASED 9 BASIS POINTS, AND 11 BASIS POINTS ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp. Names John Turner CEO Effective July 2, 2018; Grayson Hall To Serve As Executive Chairman; 21/03/2018 – Regions Financial: Regions Bank Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C, EST. 31C

Eastman Kodak Co (KODK) investors sentiment decreased to 0.52 in Q2 2019.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to clients in various markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $114.16 million. The firm operates through seven divisions: Print Systems; Micro 3D Printing and Packaging; Software and Solutions; Consumer and Film; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Intellectual Property Solutions; and Eastman Business Park. It has a 0.68 P/E ratio. It offers digital offset plate and computer-to-plate imaging solutions, and electro photographic printing solutions to a range of commercial industries, including commercial print, direct mail, book publishing, newspapers and magazines, and packaging.

The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.65. Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) has declined 26.67% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending.

Paradice Investment Management Llc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Eastman Kodak Company for 2.31 million shares. Southeastern Asset Management Inc Tn owns 4.96 million shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackstone Group Inc has 0.11% invested in the company for 8.88 million shares. The Tennessee-based Green Square Capital Llc has invested 0.09% in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital, a Missouri-based fund reported 30,000 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Regions Financial (NYSE:RF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Regions Financial has $18 highest and $1700 lowest target. $17.67’s average target is 10.71% above currents $15.96 stock price. Regions Financial had 7 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Monday, April 22 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of RF in report on Monday, April 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 27 by SunTrust.

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RF’s profit will be $389.12 million for 10.23 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 44 investors sold RF shares while 173 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 693.98 million shares or 1.01% less from 701.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amica Retiree Med reported 4,651 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 27,790 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt stated it has 390,956 shares. Opus Invest holds 0.52% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) or 183,941 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 1.11M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Lee Danner & Bass owns 150,140 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 59,025 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ejf Capital Ltd Llc reported 1.09 million shares or 2.02% of all its holdings. Rowland Com Counsel Adv accumulated 16,405 shares. Ballentine Prtn Ltd Llc owns 11,360 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.02% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). 13.58M are owned by Wells Fargo & Mn. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability reported 18,475 shares stake. Nomura Asset Communication Limited reported 0.03% stake. Westpac Bk accumulated 143,513 shares or 0% of the stock.