Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Increased Holding in Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) by $1.03 Million; As Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Share Price Declined, Passport Capital Increased Holding

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 493.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 54,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The institutional investor held 65,284 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 11,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.11% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.78. About 8.11M shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 08/03/2018 – Marvell Swings to Profit in Latest Qtr, Sees 1Q In Line With Views; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD – MARVELL CONTINUES TO EXPECT MERGER WITH CAVIUM TO CLOSE MID-CALENDAR YEAR OF 2018; 15/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 14/05/2018 – Marvell Tech Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q EPS 10c; 24/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Completion of CFIUS Review; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH SEES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 29C TO 33C; 19/03/2018 – CAVIUM INC – COLLABORATING WITH MICROSEMI CORPORATION, MARVELL TO DEMONSTRATE REFERENCE ARCHITECTURE FOR ACCELERATING, SCALING OUT NVME OVER FABRICS; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q NET REV. $615M, EST. $611.0M

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.50 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $8.42. About 2.40 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MRVL shares while 97 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 647.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 135,000 shares. Moreover, Two Sigma Ltd Co has 0% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 16,445 shares. Stifel Fincl owns 58,313 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.88 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Parkside Commercial Bank holds 0.01% or 853 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 97,510 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Amalgamated Bancshares has 0.05% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 111,318 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Limited Liability, Michigan-based fund reported 165 shares. Rmb Management Ltd holds 0.07% or 132,193 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 123,524 shares. Swedbank reported 2.92M shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Whittier Of Nevada reported 0% stake. Susquehanna Int Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Nomura Asset Mngmt Co Limited has invested 0.02% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $404.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 83,420 shares to 33,096 shares, valued at $872,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 31,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,831 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).