Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Increased Holding in Hd Supply Holdings (HDS) as Stock Declined; As Vmware (VMW) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Origin Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Holding by $701,400

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 15.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 4,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 23,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.88 million, down from 27,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $5.9 during the last trading session, reaching $146.15. About 1.59M shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 21/03/2018 – Cylance, VMware Partnership Provides Security and Analytics Across Digital Workspace Environments in the Enterprise; 18/05/2018 – DELL HAS STARTED TALKING TO HOLDERS OF ITS VMWARE TRACKING STOCK TO GAUGE INTEREST IN A MERGER WITH VMWARE – CNBC, CITING; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN HAS TAKEN A ‘MEDIUM’-SIZED STAKE IN VMWARE – CNBC, CITING; 23/05/2018 – VMware Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 21/05/2018 – VMware Integrated OpenStack Drives 5G Readiness and Fastest Path to Production OpenStack Deployment for Accelerating Digital Tr; 25/04/2018 – VMware Exec Said to Take CEO Job at Andreessen’s Instart Logic; 12/05/2018 – Express-Tribune: VMware CFO likely to turn down Uber finance chief job; 01/05/2018 – VMware Advances Networking for the Digital Era with the Virtual Cloud Network; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 17/05/2018 – Culture In Tech: Shifts At VMWare And Juniper Signal Diverging Paths; Investigation At Symantec Highlights Importance Of Compliance Culture

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 14,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The institutional investor held 62,241 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.51M, up from 47,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $37.92. About 1.29M shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $898.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 187,500 shares to 496,400 shares, valued at $84.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Momo Inc by 108,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME).

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. VMW’s profit will be $416.81M for 35.82 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold VMW shares while 131 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 68.89 million shares or 2.18% less from 70.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 1,009 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Columbia Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.14% or 3,280 shares. Carmignac Gestion accumulated 0% or 579 shares. Smithfield Tru stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Catalyst Advsrs Ltd Liability has 128,450 shares. Synovus holds 0% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 251 shares. Delaware-based Riverhead Management Lc has invested 0.01% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Commonwealth Bancorporation Of holds 8,832 shares. Fil Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 90 shares. Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability owns 249 shares. Ashfield Capital Partners Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Utd Fincl Advisers Lc holds 0.05% or 49,289 shares. Rbf Capital holds 0.25% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru holds 64,187 shares. Ruggie Capital Grp has invested 0.01% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold HDS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 158.66 million shares or 2.23% more from 155.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa, France-based fund reported 405,684 shares. Ellington Mgmt Group Lc invested in 0.19% or 28,000 shares. Moreover, Cannell Peter B And Commerce has 1.67% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Spark Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 43,500 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cipher Capital Lp has 0.05% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 14,787 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 658,046 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mai Mgmt holds 18,967 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 94,441 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brown Advisory Lc, a Maryland-based fund reported 29,659 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.09% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc accumulated 45,600 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Kepos Cap Lp has 0.26% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 63,451 shares. Citigroup stated it has 461,419 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 0.12% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) or 157,316 shares.

