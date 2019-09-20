Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Decreased Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Holding as Share Value Declined; Magnetar Financial Cut Stake in Mckesson (MCK) as Stock Rose

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 32.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 25,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 52,679 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31M, down from 78,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $44.02. About 6.32M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY HIRES MORGAN STANLEY TO STUDY STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 29/03/2018 – TowneBank Names President J. Morgan Davis as CEO; 27/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Global Rate Forecasts as of April 27 (Table); 23/04/2018 – Chips: Morgan Stanley Defends View ‘Double Ordering’ Is a Big Risk — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Messy Court Fights for JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley — Barrons.com; 17/05/2018 – James Gorman to Speak at the Annual Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials Conference; 18/04/2018 – GORMAN: MORGAN STANLEY PREPARED FOR RANGE OF CCAR OUTCOMES; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Price Target Raised to $176.00/Share From $172.00 by Morgan Stanley; 05/03/2018 – EUROPEAN INDUSTRIALS: MORGAN STANLEY SAYS PROSPECT OF RISING TRADE TARIFFS PRESENTS RISKS FOR EUROPEAN INDUSTRIALS BOTH ON INPUT COSTS & POTENTIALLY ON FINISHED PRODUCTS; 20/03/2018 – INNOGY SE IGY.DE : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 32 FROM EUR 30.50

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 91.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 99,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The hedge fund held 8,987 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21M, down from 108,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $145.7. About 874,350 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 05/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health Partners with CoverMyMeds to Deliver Keynote Address at eyeforpharma Philadelphia 2018; 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – RESTRUCTURING PLAN CONSISTS OF AFTER-TAX GAAP CHARGES THAT ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN TO $210 MLN; 27/03/2018 – LexisNexis Risk Solutions Provider Data MasterFile™ Integrates with McKesson Pharmacy Systems; 09/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Health Mart Atlas; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Expanded Supply Chain, Commercialization Services for Pharmaceutical, Medical Supply Manufacturers; 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Committee Makes Recommendations to Further Strengthen Compliance Framework; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2019 Adj EPS $13-Adj EPS $13.80; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: U.S., States Subsequently Filed Notices Declining to Intervene in Case

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 9.02 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $531.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 15,747 shares to 24,380 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 14,512 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,682 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loews Corp owns 4,919 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board reported 280,940 shares. 13.57M are held by Bancorp Of America Corporation De. Ftb Advisors has invested 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Whittier Co reported 9,771 shares stake. Ci Investments stated it has 1.70 million shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.26% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 58,466 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.35% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 55,050 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Capital World has 3.99 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 25,900 shares. Gulf Int Comml Bank (Uk) Limited reported 306,280 shares stake. Numerixs Invest Inc reported 61,599 shares stake. Matrix Asset Inc New York holds 249,949 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt reported 11,672 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold MCK shares while 263 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 154.39 million shares or 4.61% less from 161.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 28,686 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 1,703 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 10,887 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 1.81M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 747,815 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Wg Shaheen & Assoc Dba Whitney & Com stated it has 1.65% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Gam Ag reported 6,310 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Quantitative Mngmt Limited Company reported 59,601 shares. Adirondack, New York-based fund reported 480 shares. Daiwa Grp reported 0.01% stake. Fulton Fincl Bank Na owns 9,210 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Jefferies Group Inc Inc Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% or 7,056 shares. Amer National Bank accumulated 56 shares. Acropolis Invest Mgmt Lc holds 1,660 shares.

Analysts await McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.57 earnings per share, down 0.83% or $0.03 from last year’s $3.6 per share. MCK’s profit will be $669.21M for 10.20 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual earnings per share reported by McKesson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.85% EPS growth.