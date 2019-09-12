Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Decreased Holding in Intuit (INTU) by $542,880 as Valuation Rose; Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Has Increased Mohawk Industries (MHK) Position by $558,600; Share Value Declined

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 22.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 2,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 6,982 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83M, down from 9,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $268.25. About 1.24M shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Mohawk Industries (MHK) by 19.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 22,900 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38 million, up from 19,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Mohawk Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $125.41. About 746,396 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.61 million activity. BALCAEN FILIP bought $1.37 million worth of stock or 12,500 shares.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $531.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 7,490 shares to 41,455 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 10,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,649 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.