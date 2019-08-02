Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Decreased By $584,545 Its Extended Stay America (STAY) Position; 683 Capital Management Decreased By $4.60 Million Its Coca Cola Co (Put) (KO) Position

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased Extended Stay America Inc (STAY) stake by 71.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 34,385 shares as Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)’s stock declined 7.37%. The Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc holds 13,774 shares with $247,000 value, down from 48,159 last quarter. Extended Stay America Inc now has $3.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $16.28. About 5.07M shares traded or 181.03% up from the average. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 23/04/2018 – Shaner Hotels Wins 16 Select-Service & Extended-Stay Awards; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q REV. $297.8M, EST. $292.4M; 07/03/2018 FocusPoint announces direct investment private placement on acquisition of twenty-five (25) Extended Stay America (“ESA”) hotel; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c; 18/05/2018 – R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – REIT AGREES TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF FIVE ECONOMY EXTENDED-STAY HOTELS LOCATED IN U.S., COMPRISING 656 ROOMS; 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘

683 Capital Management Llc decreased Coca Cola Co (Put) (KO) stake by 16.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 683 Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as Coca Cola Co (Put) (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The 683 Capital Management Llc holds 500,000 shares with $23.43 million value, down from 600,000 last quarter. Coca Cola Co (Put) now has $222.48B valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $52.03. About 18.25 million shares traded or 51.01% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – Monster Beverage Extends Agreement With Coca-Cola on Monster Board Seats to June 2019; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 15/04/2018 – The Sun: FREEZE THE FEELING Coca-Cola has just released the world’s first Coke slushie . . . but there’s one catch; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – TOTAL AMOUNT OF INVESTMENT FOR THE PLANT IS $45 MLN; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA: EVACUATING WORLD OF COCA-COLA ON POTENTIAL THREAT; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad; 24/05/2018 – Swire Coca-Cola Creates Chief Operating Officer Role and Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Sales Organization; 26/04/2018 – Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Operations

683 Capital Management Llc increased Meiragtx Holdings Plc stake by 362,319 shares to 432,319 valued at $6.42 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Carvana Co stake by 105,000 shares and now owns 1.97 million shares. Irsa Propiedades Comerciales was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Limited reported 454,707 shares stake. Natl Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 0.05% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 86,766 shares. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Ltd invested in 0.78% or 960,925 shares. Johnson Counsel Inc reported 1.02% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Parthenon Ltd Co has invested 0.88% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Tiedemann Advisors, New York-based fund reported 17,143 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.59% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 9.76 million shares. Halsey Associates Ct has 78,640 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Old Republic has 2.63% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 2.84M are owned by Korea Inv Corporation. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 4,835 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.47% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Dearborn Prtnrs Llc holds 1.5% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 479,038 shares. Cibc Ww Markets reported 3.34 million shares. Aull & Monroe Mngmt owns 29,647 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 23.23 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst Sees ‘Merit’ In Buying Coca-Cola And Pepsi, But Which Stock Has More Upside? – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Organic sales strong at Coca-Cola – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Coca-Cola, Intel, Mattel, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Coca-Cola had 23 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Tuesday, May 14. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $5500 target. JP Morgan maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Wednesday, July 24. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $5900 target. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 24. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”.

Analysts await Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. STAY’s profit will be $62.17M for 12.33 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Extended Stay America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.25% EPS growth.

More notable recent Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “We Think Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Cautious About ServiceNow, Inc.’s (NYSE:NOW) ROE Of 0.2%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts lift Twitter targets, stay on sidelines – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Cap has 0.02% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Valley Natl Advisers invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca owns 8,562 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of owns 8,800 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has 0.37% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Architects invested in 0.05% or 1,610 shares. Susquehanna Intll Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 172,620 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 200,789 shares. 626,731 were accumulated by Cap Fund Mgmt Sa. M&T National Bank, a New York-based fund reported 1.27 million shares. Brookfield Asset Incorporated accumulated 0.08% or 1.03 million shares. Numerixs Inv Technology Incorporated, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 24,400 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Limited Com has 0% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 6,428 shares. First Manhattan reported 813,468 shares.