Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Decreased By $1.34 Million Its Leggett & Platt (LEG) Position; Pixelworks (PXLW) Has 1.04 Sentiment

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) stake by 85.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 32,014 shares as Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG)’s stock rose 1.11%. The Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc holds 5,628 shares with $238,000 value, down from 37,642 last quarter. Leggett & Platt Inc now has $5.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $38.51. About 691,218 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 57C, EST. 59C; 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN; 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Reports 7% Sales Growth And $.57 EPS

Pixelworks Inc (PXLW) investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 29 hedge funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 28 cut down and sold holdings in Pixelworks Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 11.90 million shares, up from 11.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Pixelworks Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 19 Increased: 18 New Position: 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). D E Shaw Inc reported 25,516 shares. Hamilton Point Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 33,241 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 10,496 shares. Korea holds 97,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Thompson Rubinstein Mngmt Or accumulated 0.07% or 5,500 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp owns 21,215 shares. Bowen Hanes And Commerce Inc has invested 0.07% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Fifth Third Financial Bank stated it has 0% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Lpl Limited Com holds 0% or 25,524 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested 0.01% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Fayez Sarofim Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Moreover, Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.25% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 8,300 shares. 7,663 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) stake by 11,770 shares to 34,882 valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Qts Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) stake by 15,114 shares and now owns 24,120 shares. Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) was raised too.

Pixelworks, Inc. designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom ASIC solutions for digital video applications. The company has market cap of $126.52 million. The Company’s products enable clients to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides video display processor products, including imageprocessor Ics , such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the activities and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution.

