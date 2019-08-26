Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Cut Masco (MAS) Position as Market Value Rose; Delta Air Lines (DAL) Shareholder Baskin Financial Services Has Upped Position

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 78.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 64,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 18,030 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $709,000, down from 82,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.68% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $38.66. About 2.71 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 8,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 197,639 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.21 million, up from 189,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $56.2. About 5.92 million shares traded or 6.60% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 18/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Delta flight makes emergency landing at Atlanta airport after smoke reported in engine; 12/04/2018 – DELTA CEO STILL SEES REACHING PREVIOUS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – DELTA HOPES TO BE EARLY LAUNCH CUSTOMER FOR BOEING NMA AIRCRAFT; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – MARCH-QTR REVENUE AND DEMAND REMAINS SOLID WITH IMPROVEMENTS IN BOTH LEISURE AND BUSINESS; 10/05/2018 – U.S. East Coast refiners look to Texas crude for discounted oil; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS IN DISCUSSION WITH BOEING ON 757/767 REPLACEMENT; 12/04/2018 – Bombardier’s jets had experienced slow sales and the loss of Delta could have been painful; 03/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – NEW YORK TRANSPORTATION DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION ISSUED SPECIAL FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2018 IN AMOUNT OF $1.38 BLN; 20/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – HUERTA RECENTLY COMPLETED A FIVE-YEAR TERM AS ADMINISTRATOR OF U.S. FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q System Capacity Up 3% to 4%

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 270 shares to 20,893 shares, valued at $24.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Former Delta Air Lines Safety Chief Sworn In To Lead FAA – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Today’s Pickup: California Emissions Decline As Car, Truck Pollution Rises – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Traffic continued to rise at BHM airport in June – Birmingham Business Journal” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Delta Air Lines to slash flights at Tokyo Narita Airport, increase presence in Haneda – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $265.56 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meridian Inv Counsel has invested 0.34% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Westover Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 24,971 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 624,690 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corp owns 6,079 shares. Paradigm Advsrs Limited reported 0.61% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). E&G Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 68,556 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.52% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 819,930 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 656,606 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 127,432 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 1,258 shares. Cannell Peter B Inc has invested 2.44% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia reported 0.07% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Highlander Ltd Liability Com holds 400 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp holds 100,383 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & reported 237,699 shares. Everence Capital, Indiana-based fund reported 9,410 shares. 27,391 were accumulated by Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corporation. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 2,298 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Cambiar Investors Limited Co holds 94,239 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl has 0.01% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 465,771 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division reported 441 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Hudson Bay Capital Management LP stated it has 144,833 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc accumulated 343,431 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Lc stated it has 81,178 shares. Bamco reported 188,166 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 913,925 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 39,839 were reported by Putnam Fl Management.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.61 million for 13.81 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $404.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) by 68,796 shares to 107,866 shares, valued at $5.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Financial Corporation (NYSE:SNV) by 10,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Masco (NYSE:MAS) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Masco – Get Prepared For A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Behr Paint’s 2020 Color of the Year Brings Us “Back To Nature” – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Masco Turbulence Causes Undervaluation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.