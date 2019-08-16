Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Cut Its Zynga (ZNGA) Stake by $762,120; Share Value Rose; Concorde Asset Management Stake in Wix Com LTD (WIX) Has Raised as Market Valuation Rose

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 34.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 3,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 13,308 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 9,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $142.2. About 461,308 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 92.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 152,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The institutional investor held 11,901 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63,000, down from 164,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.55. About 31.11 million shares traded or 63.29% up from the average. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’; 30/05/2018 – Zynga On Track to Deliver Results in Line With Original 2Q Guidance; 15/03/2018 – FITBIT INC – BROMBERG IS CURRENTLY CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF ZYNGA; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Buys Privately-Held Gram Games for $250 Million; 30/05/2018 – Zynga: Deal Includes Three-Year Earn Out; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital LP Exits Position in Zynga; 25/04/2018 – Zynga and BMW Put CSR Racing 2 Players Behind the Wheel of the New BMW M2 Competition; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA FOUNDER PINCUS ESTABLISHES VOTING RIGHTS PARITY; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS LEADING GLOBAL MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES;; 07/03/2018 – Zynga Partners With the International Game Developers Association Foundation to Champion Women in Games Ambassador and Scholars

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica National Bank holds 0% or 4,217 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). 18,563 are owned by Raymond James Svcs Advisors Incorporated. Mcf Advisors Lc has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Rice Hall James Assocs Lc has 515,324 shares. Pnc Gru Inc invested in 3,023 shares or 0% of the stock. 3 are held by Tci Wealth Advisors. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc owns 257,936 shares. Products Partners Lc holds 130,402 shares. Adirondack holds 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) or 53 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 30,160 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 2,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Highstreet Asset Management holds 497 shares. Valinor Management LP owns 1.26% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 199,400 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc owns 38,444 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60 million and $154.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 3,931 shares to 19,803 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clearbridge Energy Midstrm O (EMO) by 38,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,562 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM).

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $404.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 8,879 shares to 13,318 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) by 47,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,721 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

