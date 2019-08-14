Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Cut Its Position in Liberty Property Trust (LPT) as Share Price Rose; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Declined, Ami Investment Management Has Cut Its Position

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 25.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 7,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 20,297 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 27,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $133.42. About 4.86 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Property Trust (LPT) by 38.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 20,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The institutional investor held 32,727 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, down from 53,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Liberty Property Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $51.54. About 760,318 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9 Million; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: LPT SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.55 TO $2.65, EST. $2.58; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.07-EPS $3.88; 16/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES FOR $106.9 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q Rev $190.2M; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS PHILADELPHIA NAVY YARD SITE FOR $130.5M; 18/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY:PROJECT CONTRACTOR SEES UP TO $67M ADDED COSTS; 07/03/2018 Liberty Property Trust Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $404.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 28,979 shares to 36,305 shares, valued at $5.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 96,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.68 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambiar Invsts Ltd Co invested 1.1% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability accumulated 15,718 shares. Cap Ltd Ca reported 0.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Petrus Tru Lta holds 3.68% or 135,946 shares. First Commercial Bank Sioux Falls holds 3.03% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 6,353 shares. Cacti Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 270,317 shares or 3.04% of their US portfolio. Mcdaniel Terry Com accumulated 4.24% or 177,322 shares. Brookstone Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 21,916 shares. Zacks Investment holds 617,241 shares. Pillar Pacific Management Lc stated it has 51,299 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Com holds 1.19% or 178,567 shares. Kj Harrison & Ptnrs Incorporated reported 12,033 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Matrix Asset Advisors Ny has invested 1.14% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Round Table Svcs Lc accumulated 0.31% or 6,430 shares. Frontier Invest Mngmt Com has invested 2.39% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

