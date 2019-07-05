Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Cut By $1.34 Million Its American Express Company (AXP) Stake; Highpower International (HPJ)’s Sentiment Is 1

Highpower International Inc (HPJ) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.86, from 0.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 3 investment professionals increased or started new holdings, while 3 reduced and sold stock positions in Highpower International Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 1.29 million shares, up from 1.26 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Highpower International Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 1 New Position: 2.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased American Express Company (AXP) stake by 53.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 12,249 shares as American Express Company (AXP)’s stock rose 9.39%. The Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc holds 10,803 shares with $1.18M value, down from 23,052 last quarter. American Express Company now has $105.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $125.86. About 3.53 million shares traded or 11.86% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – Fourth Annual American Express Leadership Academy Global Alumni Summit Connects Social Purpose Leaders from Around the World; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Fabricant to Resume Role as Senior Vice President, Controllershi; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; EST. $1.71; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 21/05/2018 – MediaPost: American Express To Review Global Media Account; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Provide 2 Years of Complimentary Credit Monitoring to Those Affected; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Elevate Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS, CONFERMA COLLABORATE ON CORPORATE TRAVEL

The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.43. About 93,098 shares traded or 32.69% up from the average. Highpower International, Inc. (HPJ) has risen 15.16% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.73% the S&P500. Some Historical HPJ News: 03/04/2018 – HIGHPOWER INTERNATIONAL FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH U.S. SEC; 12/03/2018 – HIGHPOWER INTERNATIONAL INC HPJ.O SEES FY 2017 SALES UP 40 TO 41 PCT; 02/04/2018 – HIGHPOWER INTERNATIONAL INC HPJ.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP AT LEAST 20 PCT; 28/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Highpower International, Inc./; 12/03/2018 – Highpower International Preliminary Unaudited 2017 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results; 12/03/2018 – HIGHPOWER INTERNATIONAL INC HPJ.O SEES FY 2017 SALES $243.2 MLN TO $245.2 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Highpower International Sees 1Q Rev to Grow Over 10% Yr-Over-Yr; 11/05/2018 – Highpower International 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 12/03/2018 – Highpower International Sees FY Sales $243.2M-$245.2M; 06/03/2018 Highpower International to Participate in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference in California

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Highpower International, Inc. for 131,845 shares. Citadel Advisors Llc owns 21,219 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Geode Capital Management Llc has 0% invested in the company for 15,239 shares. The Illinois-based Group One Trading L.P. has invested 0% in the stock. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 1,341 shares.

More notable recent Highpower International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPJ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mid-Day Market Update: Motorcar Parts of America Climbs On Upbeat Earnings; Sorrento Therapeutics Shares Plummet – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “60 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Highpower International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “40 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SRPT, RAD, HCM, and GTT among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Highpower International, Inc. produces and sells nickel-metal hydride and lithium rechargeable batteries. The company has market cap of $68.76 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Lithium Batteries, Ni-MH Batteries, and New Materials. It has a 4.77 P/E ratio. It offers Ni-MH rechargeable batteries in AA, AAA, 9V, C, D, and SC sizes in blister packing, as well as chargers and battery packs.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Fintech Focus Rewind: This CEO Wants To Make Business Expenses Easier – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Markets Rise on Hopes for a Trade Deal – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BofaML reinstates AmEx with a bull call – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Fun With Financials – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Visa Stock May Not Be the Best Credit-Card Name – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity. Another trade for 12,500 shares valued at $1.29 million was sold by Squeri Stephen J.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71B for 15.35 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 32,525 shares. 10,977 were reported by Gamble Jones Invest Counsel. Ballentine Prtn Ltd holds 5,435 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hilltop holds 0.05% or 2,293 shares. Strategic Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 28,503 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Washington Trust owns 0.04% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 5,707 shares. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 45,700 were reported by Shelter Ins Retirement Plan. Century Cos Incorporated holds 0.47% or 4.27 million shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 1,801 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.29% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Lc, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,562 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Llc holds 22,411 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Moreover, Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.14% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Among 4 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Express had 15 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, January 8 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Atlantic Securities upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, January 29 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America initiated it with “Buy” rating and $145 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. Stephens maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) rating on Monday, March 4. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $131 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, May 3 by Morgan Stanley.