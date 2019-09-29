Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Boosted Position in Eldorado Resorts (ERI) as Share Value Declined; Apis Capital Advisors Has Upped Its Intelligent Sys New (INS) Holding

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intelligent Sys Corp New (INS) by 1653.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 330,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.26% . The institutional investor held 350,664 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.10 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intelligent Sys Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $41.38. About 61,410 shares traded. Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEMKT:INS) has risen 377.30% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 377.30% the S&P500.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 171.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 7,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The institutional investor held 12,108 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $558,000, up from 4,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $38.56. About 1.19 million shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.85B; 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use Hospitality Destination in Pompano, FL; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts 1Q EPS 27c; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Acquire Operating Assets of Seven Casinos in Six States; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: GLPI to Acquire Tropicana Property Portfolio Except MontBleu Casino and Tropicana Arub; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Tropicana Intends to Dispose of Tropicana Aruba Resort and Casino Prior to Closing; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Initial Annual Rent Under Lease Terms Seen About $110; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCRETIVE; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Fund Deal Using Cash From Previously Announced Asset Sales

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold ERI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 72.73 million shares or 16.55% more from 62.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 7,972 shares. Ameriprise Fin has 0% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 0.03% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) for 48,000 shares. Teton Advisors holds 0.34% or 75,000 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc owns 233,637 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Nicholas Inv Prns Lp holds 100,000 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 19,300 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Natixis has 0.02% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) for 51,814 shares. Frontier Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) for 3.87M shares. J Goldman & Ltd Partnership reported 0.14% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). Waddell And Reed Financial Incorporated reported 830,007 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & holds 2.22% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) for 70,000 shares. Illinois-based Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.19% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). 188,446 are held by Retirement System Of Alabama. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI).

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $531.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 6,380 shares to 6,859 shares, valued at $469,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 64,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,305 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).