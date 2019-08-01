Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Boosted Position in American Campus Communities (ACC); As Stanley Black & Decker Pfd (SWJ) Share Value Were Volatile, Holder Founders Capital Management Decreased by $427,000 Its Stake

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in American Campus Communities Inc (ACC) by 138.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 37,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 64,053 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, up from 26,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in American Campus Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.47. About 320,109 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q Rev $220.4M; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Campus Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACC); 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC – MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES – EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET, IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS FOR SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF OWNED CORE ASSETS; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES REPORTS UP QTRLY DIV; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c; 02/05/2018 – American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Pfd (SWJ) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 17,080 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 61,946 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, down from 79,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Pfd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $26. About 37,343 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. JR SUB DEB 52 (NYSE:SWJ) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $404.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 8,969 shares to 14,970 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 19,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,080 shares, and cut its stake in Retail Properties Of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI).

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00 million and $272.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,204 shares to 140,185 shares, valued at $16.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 15,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).