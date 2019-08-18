Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Boosted Its Stake in Qts Realty Trust (QTS) by $665,016; Coca Cola Co (KO) Holder Cadence Bank Na Trimmed Stake as Valuation Rose

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc (QTS) by 167.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 15,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 24,120 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 9,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Qts Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $48.68. About 818,910 shares traded or 96.11% up from the average. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 25/04/2018 – QTS Realty Trust 1Q Rev $113.7M; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – BENEFIT TO QTS DURING THE YEAR WILL BE RELATIVELY MODEST AS ACCOUNTS ARE TRANSITIONED; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC QTS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $436.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE WITHHOLD ON CEO CHAD WILLIAMS AT MAY 3, 2018 ANNUAL QTS REALTY TRUST MEETING; 17/05/2018 – QTS Welcomes Passage of Georgia Tax Incentive Legislation for Data Centers; 24/04/2018 – QTS Enters Cloud and Managed Services Partnership with GDT; Will Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings Before Market Open on April 25; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – PARTNERSHIP ARRANGEMENT IS EXPECTED TO SUPPORT FUTURE REVENUE GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY, BEGINNING IN 2019 AND BEYOND; 24/04/2018 – QTS Enters Cloud and Managed Services Partnership with GDT; Will Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings Before Market Open on Apri; 07/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – COMMENTED ON VOTING RESULTS OF 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS OF QTS REALTY TRUST

Cadence Bank Na decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na sold 7,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 85,855 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02 million, down from 93,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $54.41. About 14.29 million shares traded or 14.74% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter; 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LOYALTY FACTOR ISN’T AS STRONG FOR COCA-COLA NOW; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 5%; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – BOARD’S VIEW IS THAT CATHERINE REMAINING ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD IS IN INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS; 26/04/2018 – Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.29 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $50,050 activity.

