Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Boosted Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position by $1.07 Million; Stock Value Declined; Bbr Partners Position in Gartner (IT) Cut as Market Valuation Declined

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 120.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 23,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 43,619 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, up from 19,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $50.07. About 7.91 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 25/04/2018 – USGS: M 4.7 – 243km WSW of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 07/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead; 16/04/2018 – Jacob Plieth: Breaking scenes from $MRK headquarters. #AACR18 $BMY; 16/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/16/2018, 7:00 PM; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 14/03/2018 – Research from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Innovative Oncology Development Program to Be Presented at AACR 2018 Demonstrates; 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Says Lung Cancer Drug Combination Met Trial Goal; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…

Bbr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Gartner Inc (IT) by 38.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc sold 20,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.96% . The hedge fund held 32,397 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.21 million, down from 52,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Gartner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $140.13. About 374,972 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 11/04/2018 – Gartner Says World-Wide PC Shipments Declined 1.4% in First Quarter; 04/05/2018 – Gartner Recognizes AutomationEdge in Market Guide for IT Process Automation, 2018; 16/05/2018 – In Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities, Managed Mobile Services, Global report, Stratix Gets Highest Score in One of Four; 08/05/2018 – GARTNER 1Q REV. $964M, EST. $931.0M; 16/05/2018 – Cyberwrite Named a 2018 Cool Vendor in Insurance by Gartner for Its Cyberrisk Profiling Technology; 07/03/2018 – Aegis Included in Gartner’s Market Guide for Key Customer Management BPO Service Providers 2018; 20/03/2018 – Tech research house Gartner predicts that by 2021, 40 percent of smartphones will be equipped with 3D cameras; 22/05/2018 – Altizon Recognized in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial Internet of Things; 26/03/2018 – SmartBear is Only Vendor Scored in Top 4 Product Scores for All 5 Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Software Test Automation; 08/05/2018 – Gartner Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $3.71-$4.1

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heritage Wealth invested in 0% or 3,082 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 540,636 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 4.81M shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability holds 15,557 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 29,567 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.11% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp accumulated 15,600 shares. New South Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 8,312 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Perkins Capital stated it has 0.6% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0.21% or 477,047 shares. Japan-based Norinchukin State Bank The has invested 0.19% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Mercer Capital Advisers owns 3,990 shares. Burney Com stated it has 8,625 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 21,884 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Towercrest Cap Mgmt invested 0.07% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $531.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3,468 shares to 10,856 shares, valued at $990,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,524 shares, and cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Plc.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Can Eliquis Continue To Add $1 Billion In Annual Sales For Bristol-Myers Squibb? – Forbes” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Says Research at ESMO Demonstrates Breadth of Oncology Development Program and Focus on Improving OS Across Multiple Cancers – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. 11,000 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares with value of $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $625.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 50,314 shares to 93,123 shares, valued at $19.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brown Forman Corp by 149,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (DSI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold IT shares while 117 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 85.09 million shares or 2.74% less from 87.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burgundy Asset invested 0.5% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 326,445 shares. Invesco stated it has 0.03% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity accumulated 0.13% or 155,091 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 836,293 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership holds 348 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 7,400 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Co accumulated 354,882 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.04% or 84,170 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 1,200 shares. Horizon Invs Ltd holds 0.01% or 2,182 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 2,600 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated reported 5,720 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Analysts await Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 28.24% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.85 per share. IT’s profit will be $54.98M for 57.43 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Gartner, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.93% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK), The Stock That Tanked 93% – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$6.26, Is Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did CNH Industrial’s (NYSE:CNHI) Share Price Deserve to Gain 57%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.