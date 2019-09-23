Quantitative Systematic Strategies Decreased Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake by $843,035; Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Has Raised Its Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by $867,600

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 47.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc bought 12,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 37,429 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.72M, up from 25,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 13.10M shares traded or 12.24% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 29/05/2018 – AbbVie at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 22/04/2018 – DJ AbbVie Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABBV); 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS – FDA NOTIFIED IND FOR PHASE 1/2 COMBO STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC WITH IMFINZI FOR HPV-ASSOCIATED CANCERS WAS PLACED ON CLINICAL HOLD; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN, BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 15/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BLN, UP 14.4 PCT ON REPORTED BASIS; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca: Phase 3 Mystic Trial Delayed for Imfinzi Antibody

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 24.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 6,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 18,525 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.59 million, down from 24,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.64 million shares traded or 194.28% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Ratings for Sunday’s Oscars telecast plunge, early data shows; 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS; 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT; 02/04/2018 – ESPN SAYS ITS DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SUBSCRIPTION STREAMING SERVICE ESPN+ WILL LAUNCH ON APRIL 12 FOR A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF $4.99/MONTH; 13/04/2018 – Huffington Post: Here’s A Look At The Delightful Disney-Pixar Short About A Teeny Dumpling; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc, which manages about $218.64 million and $132.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 53,086 shares to 40,795 shares, valued at $428,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,700 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $663,500 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Tuesday, July 30. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan had bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00 million. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02M on Monday, July 29. 7,525 shares were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas, worth $498,057. Shares for $1.76 million were bought by Schumacher Laura J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.62 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $531.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 7,548 shares to 13,651 shares, valued at $846,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 11,466 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,772 shares, and has risen its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).