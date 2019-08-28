Quantitative Systematic Strategies Decreased Its Position in Anadarko Petroleum (APC) by $403,605 as Stock Value Rose; Liquidity Services (LQDT) Holder Diversified Investment Strategies Has Lowered Its Position as Stock Value Declined

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Liquidity Services (LQDT) by 71.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc sold 49,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% . The institutional investor held 19,675 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152,000, down from 69,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.26. About 16,294 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has declined 6.19% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 22/03/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Quarterly Blowout Event for Hottest Consumer Electronics Merchandise

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) by 37.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 8,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 14,970 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, down from 23,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 161.55% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 08/05/2018 – Anadarko Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Pete 1Q EPS 22c; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko expects Permian service costs to jump in 2018; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO’S ADVISER SOCIETE GENERALE HAS RECEIVED INTEREST FOR $12 BLN IN COVER AND DIRECT LENDING FROM EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 M; 18/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 04/04/2018 – MIDSTATES PETROLEUM – AS PER SALE AGREEMENT, CO’S UNIT TO SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ITS WELLS, RELATED LEASES LOCATED IN ANADARKO BASIN IN TEXAS, OKLAHOMA; 11/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 42.68% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.82 per share. APC’s profit will be $236.16 million for 38.71 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.84% negative EPS growth.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $404.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 11,338 shares to 34,476 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd by 18,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

