Quantitative Systematic Strategies Decreased Its Holding in Aon Plc (AON) by $1.40 Million as Valuation Rose; As Chemed (CHE) Market Valuation Rose, Holder New York State Teachers Retirement System Cut Its Stake by $672,000

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Chemed Corp (CHE) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.07% . The institutional investor held 30,845 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.87M, down from 32,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Chemed Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $428.28. About 49,675 shares traded. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 29.67% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 19/04/2018 – CHEMED CORP CHE.N – COMPANY HAS REITERATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chemed Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHE); 24/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS COLLABORATION EXPERTISE TO BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD NATIONAL SUMMIT; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Net $45M; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Rev $439.2M; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Adj EPS $2.72; 14/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS EXPERTISE IN RISK MITIGATION AND VALUE-BASED CARE TO APG CONFERENCE IN SAN DIEGO

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 87.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 8,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 1,188 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $203,000, down from 9,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $190.62. About 239,078 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – SOLUTION WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH HP DEVICE AS A SERVICE OFFERING; 05/03/2018 MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 47,213 shares to 767,595 shares, valued at $204.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 2,853 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 24 investors sold CHE shares while 107 reduced holdings. only 53 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 13.50 million shares or 11.47% less from 15.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Savings Bank De reported 0.01% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Bokf Na stated it has 1,098 shares. 1,650 were reported by Iowa Bancorporation. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) for 1,421 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Capital has invested 0.01% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Systematic Financial Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Fuller And Thaler Asset Management stated it has 91,863 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Huntington National Bank reported 122 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Grimes & reported 800 shares stake. Regions has invested 0% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.13% or 7,798 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advisors accumulated 1,546 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Etrade Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,599 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $206,430 activity.

Analysts await Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.23 earnings per share, up 5.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $3.07 per share. CHE’s profit will be $51.43 million for 33.15 P/E if the $3.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.36 actual earnings per share reported by Chemed Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.87% negative EPS growth.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $404.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 17,837 shares to 41,353 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 6,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).