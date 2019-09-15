Quantitative Systematic Strategies Decreased Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) Stake as Share Price Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose While Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Lifted by $366,265 Its Stake

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 38,312 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35 million, up from 35,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/05/2018 – FUNTASTIC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH THINKWAY TOYS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF TOYS AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS RELATING TO DISNEY AND PIXAR TOY STORY LICENSE; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) by 83.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 8,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The institutional investor held 1,707 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $207,000, down from 10,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $130.19. About 309,188 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bainco Intll reported 83,670 shares. Parnassus Invs Ca, California-based fund reported 6.93 million shares. California-based Lpl Limited Liability Company has invested 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fayez Sarofim & Com has invested 1.71% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dsam (London) invested in 2.73% or 157,139 shares. Ashfield Limited Liability Company owns 150,156 shares. Hartline Inv Corporation reported 31,991 shares. Stock Yards Bank And Tru accumulated 128,015 shares. Delphi Management Ma owns 10,969 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability Com stated it has 9,737 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company Il stated it has 3.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rhenman & Prtn Asset reported 2,083 shares. 39,973 are owned by Tompkins. Arrow Corporation invested in 33,339 shares. Philadelphia Trust holds 0.83% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 67,704 shares.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76 million and $227.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 37,295 shares to 59,770 shares, valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney offering senior notes for tender offers – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 3.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.03 per share. ELS’s profit will be $97.41 million for 30.42 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $531.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc by 1,875 shares to 2,461 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 14,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,241 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).