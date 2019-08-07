Quantitative Systematic Strategies Cut Its Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) Position; Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Sentiment Is 1.15

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) stake by 46.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 7,424 shares as Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)’s stock rose 11.79%. The Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc holds 8,613 shares with $1.02M value, down from 16,037 last quarter. Vulcan Materials Co now has $18.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 901,294 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – SHIPMENTS INCREASED 2.3 MLN TONS, OR 6 PERCENT, TO 40.5 MLN TONS IN QTR; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 05/03/2018 Grandin Sand Plant Earns Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification; 13/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 TO $4.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Adjusted Ebitda $1.15B-$1.25B; 17/04/2018 – Vulcan Announces First Quarter Conference Call

Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 326 investment professionals started new and increased holdings, while 284 cut down and sold their stock positions in Activision Blizzard Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 644.31 million shares, down from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Activision Blizzard Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 8 to 7 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 89 Reduced: 195 Increased: 220 New Position: 106.

Tybourne Capital Management (Hk) Ltd holds 7.49% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. for 4.23 million shares. Allen Operations Llc owns 294,900 shares or 5.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kerrisdale Advisers Llc has 4.15% invested in the company for 471,845 shares. The New York-based Bbr Partners Llc has invested 3.91% in the stock. Harvey Partners Llc, a New York-based fund reported 43,000 shares.

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 64.29% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $153.20M for 58.24 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. develops and publishes games for video game consoles, personal computers , mobile devices, and online social platforms. The company has market cap of $35.69 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Activision Publishing, Inc., Blizzard Entertainment, Inc., and King Digital Entertainment. It has a 20.43 P/E ratio. The firm develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content through retail channels or digital downloads; and downloadable content.

The stock increased 1.06% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.59. About 7.17 million shares traded or 7.95% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 22.14% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $226.20M for 20.19 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.54% EPS growth.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) stake by 11,338 shares to 34,476 valued at $2.82M in 2019Q1. It also upped Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 4,064 shares and now owns 6,797 shares. E Trade Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Vulcan Materials had 11 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Longbow given on Friday, July 26. On Tuesday, July 2 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Goldman Sachs.

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Friess Assoc Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.22% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Alyeska Invest Grp Limited Partnership stated it has 4,587 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York-based Electron Cap Llc has invested 2.98% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Aqr Mngmt Llc stated it has 19,128 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Frontier Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 573,515 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 49,692 shares. 154,316 are held by Wafra. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 0.11% or 11,621 shares. Wheatland holds 2.66% or 29,450 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt reported 56,000 shares. Buckingham Cap stated it has 60,608 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 0.07% or 260,408 shares. Sei Communications has 0.05% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Asset Mngmt Gru accumulated 1,971 shares.