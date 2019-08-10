Quantitative Systematic Strategies Cut Its Stake in Dana (DAN) by $435,676 as Stock Price Declined; Celgene Corp. (CELG) Stock Declined While Aviance Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake

Aviance Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp. (CELG) by 48.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc sold 12,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 13,394 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, down from 26,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $95.14. About 2.70M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 13/03/2018 – Genentech’s Ocrevus Begins to Move the Needle on the Treatment Rate for Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis but May Not Be the Only Disease-Modifying Therapy in Play; 16/04/2018 – FDA OKS BRISTOL-MYERS’ NIVOLUMAB PLUS IPILIMUMAB COMBINATION; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 09/04/2018 – Novartis bets big on gene therapy with $8.7 bln AveXis deal; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS & PROFITS

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 36.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 25,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The institutional investor held 45,203 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $802,000, down from 70,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $13.94. About 1.58M shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 09/03/2018 – GKN GKN PROPOSED COMBINATION OF GKN DRIVELINE AND DANA; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC DAN.N – TO DELIVER $235 MLN IN SYNERGIES; 19/03/2018 – DANA SEES YR ADJ EPS $2.75 TO $3.05, SAW $2.60-$2.90; 25/04/2018 – POWERCELL SWEDEN AB PCELL.ST – POWERCELL SWEDEN AB (PUBL) HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH DANA INC., SECURING SUPPLY OF BIPOLAR PLATES OF HIGH QUALITY; 09/03/2018 – Dana To Combine With Driveline Division Of U.K.’s GKN In Deal Valued At $6.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S:DRIVELINE COMBINATION W/ DANA LEAVES GKN WEAKLEANS RTGS; 26/03/2018 – DANA RAISES CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY $140M; 23/04/2018 – Dana Rexroth Collaborating with Engine Manufacturers to Support Stage V Emissions Regulations in Europe; 09/03/2018 – GKN PLC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $3.5 BLN; 22/03/2018 – DANA INC – ESTIMATED VALUE FOR THESE PROGRAMS TOTAL MORE THAN £300 MLN

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57M and $349.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY) by 11,550 shares to 26,062 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,902 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Pa Investment Quality Municipal (NQP).

