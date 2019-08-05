Quantitative Systematic Strategies Cut Bio (BIO) Stake; Glenview Capital Management Has Cut Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake By $53.58 Million

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 16.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 196,252 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Glenview Capital Management Llc holds 980,589 shares with $268.41 million value, down from 1.18M last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $109.92B valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $274.82. About 2.10M shares traded or 44.23% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 24/05/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Parent Co Will Be Renamed Thermo Companies, Inc., and Its Stk Will Continue to Trade Publicly; 05/04/2018 – University of Pittsburgh and Thermo Fisher Scientific Establish Pharmacogenomics Center of Excellence; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Pacts With Daiichi Sankyo and Takeda Pharmaceuticals; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT INC – ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC. TO COLLABORATE TOGETHER COMMERCIALLY; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – MERGER TO ORGANIZE PRO FORMA CO INTO 4 PRINCIPAL OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES UNDER NAME THERMO COMPANIES INC AS PUBLIC COMPANY; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Plans to Build State-of-the-Art Pharma Services Facility in Rheinfelden (Baden) Germany; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased Bio (BIO) stake by 71.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 2,369 shares as Bio (BIO)’s stock rose 6.00%. The Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc holds 944 shares with $289,000 value, down from 3,313 last quarter. Bio now has $10.00B valuation. The stock increased 8.26% or $25.63 during the last trading session, reaching $336. About 546,468 shares traded or 213.19% up from the average. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has risen 3.54% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD SEES FY REV. CHANGE EX-FX +3.5% TO +4%; 09/05/2018 – NYSE HALT BIO-RAD LABS B BlOb.N ADDITIONAL INFORMATION LAST $250.85000; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Says it Won’t File Annual Report by Extended Deadline; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs: KPMG Needs More Time to Ccomplete Audit, Assessment of Effectiveness of Internal Control Over Reporting; 16/04/2018 – Bio-Rad Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs Delay Prompted by Conversion to New ERP System, Business Structure for European Operations; 21/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIO); 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – CONCLUDED THAT INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING WAS NOT EFFECTIVE AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Cites Continuing Review, Audit by KPMG

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 23.86 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher has $32100 highest and $288 lowest target. $307’s average target is 11.71% above currents $274.82 stock price. Thermo Fisher had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Friday, March 22. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $300 target. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy”. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Barclays Capital. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of TMO in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. BTIG Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $32100 target in Thursday, July 25 report. On Thursday, May 23 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Needham downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on Tuesday, July 16 to “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of TMO in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,967 are owned by Cwm Lc. Veritas Asset Llp invested in 7.18% or 2.92M shares. Gabelli And Advisers Inc holds 0.03% or 750 shares in its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Limited reported 35,950 shares. Partnervest Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Co reported 1,634 shares. Cypress Asset Tx holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 3,810 shares. Avalon Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation, a Texas-based fund reported 56,916 shares. Steinberg Asset Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.52% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Co Of Virginia Va reported 795 shares. Fairfield Bush And has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Parsons Cap Management Inc Ri accumulated 34,727 shares or 1.04% of the stock. American National Registered Invest Advisor Incorporated holds 0.93% or 6,106 shares in its portfolio. 98,285 are held by Guggenheim Capital Lc. Crestwood Grp Incorporated Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) stake by 2.00 million shares to 2.18 million valued at $173.39 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Dxc Technology Co stake by 1.78 million shares and now owns 10.99 million shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bio-Rad Laboratories has $350 highest and $34000 lowest target. $343.33’s average target is 2.18% above currents $336 stock price. Bio-Rad Laboratories had 6 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold BIO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 17.40 million shares or 11.49% less from 19.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited reported 114,711 shares. State Street Corp reported 489,630 shares. Putnam Invs Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,478 shares. 4,689 are owned by Barclays Pcl. South Dakota Investment Council accumulated 1,100 shares. Brandywine Global Mngmt Lc accumulated 24 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 7,850 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Epoch accumulated 0.08% or 63,260 shares. Martin And Inc Tn invested in 0.52% or 5,625 shares. Moreover, Brinker Capital has 0.09% invested in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Federated Investors Pa accumulated 0.14% or 185,636 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 5,400 shares. 19,472 were accumulated by Hsbc Public Ltd Company. Toronto Dominion State Bank has invested 0% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) stake by 6,630 shares to 105,599 valued at $5.25M in 2019Q1. It also upped Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) stake by 15,849 shares and now owns 26,629 shares. Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) was raised too.