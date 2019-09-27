Quantitative Systematic Strategies Cut Best Buy Company (BBY) Stake By $320,988; Oak Valley Bancorp (ca (OVLY) Shorts Up By 6.41%

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased Best Buy Company Inc (BBY) stake by 60.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 4,652 shares as Best Buy Company Inc (BBY)’s stock rose 3.66%. The Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc holds 3,028 shares with $211,000 value, down from 7,680 last quarter. Best Buy Company Inc now has $17.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $66.96. About 1.76M shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 24/05/2018 – CORRECT: BEST BUY SAYS NOT UPDATING FULL-YEAR VIEWS; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE COMPARABLE SALES UP 7.1% PCT; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 06/04/2018 – WLOX: #BREAKING – Best Buy warns of data breach -; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy 1Q EPS 72c; 18/04/2018 – The TVs are expected to roll out to Best Buy stores and online this summer; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN NORDSTROM INC; 19/04/2018 – Consumer activists, experts advise against buying ZTE phones; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – MCCOLLAM SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF ADMINISTRATIVE, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF BEST BUY CO; 21/03/2018 – CNET: BREAKING: Best Buy stopping orders from Huawei, the world’s third-largest smartphone vendor

Oak Valley Bancorp (ca (NASDAQ:OVLY) had an increase of 6.41% in short interest. OVLY’s SI was 114,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.41% from 107,700 shares previously. With 5,600 avg volume, 21 days are for Oak Valley Bancorp (ca (NASDAQ:OVLY)’s short sellers to cover OVLY’s short positions. The SI to Oak Valley Bancorp (ca’s float is 1.9%. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.95. About 4,406 shares traded. Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) has declined 13.56% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OVLY News: 14/05/2018 – Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Commercial Banking Market Manager Promotions; 29/05/2018 – Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Business Development Officer and Branch Manager Hiring; 19/04/2018 – DJ Oak Valley Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OVLY); 18/04/2018 Oak Valley Bancorp 1Q EPS 35c

Analysts await Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 9.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.93 per share. BBY’s profit will be $268.85 million for 16.41 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Best Buy Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Best Buy Co. (NYSE:BBY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Best Buy Co. has $88 highest and $7000 lowest target. $76.67’s average target is 14.50% above currents $66.96 stock price. Best Buy Co. had 5 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 30 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 44 investors sold BBY shares while 161 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 193.72 million shares or 1.76% less from 197.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased Interxion Holding N V (NYSE:INXN) stake by 5,102 shares to 9,315 valued at $709,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped First Data Corporation stake by 42,413 shares and now owns 76,159 shares. Booking Holdings Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.14, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 1 investors sold Oak Valley Bancorp shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 1.27 million shares or 0.16% less from 1.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $31,355 activity. Stephens Gary bought 258 shares worth $4,327. $4,087 worth of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) shares were bought by Gilbert James L. Leonard Daniel J bought $6,941 worth of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) on Thursday, August 8. The insider HOLDER H RANDOLPH JR bought $16,000.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking services and products for individuals and business enterprises in Oakdale, California and the surrounding areas. The company has market cap of $139.12 million. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Commercial Banking. It has a 11.3 P/E ratio. The firm accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as overdraft protection facilities and certificates of deposit.