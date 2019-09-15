Quantitative Systematic Strategies Boosted United Rentals (URI) Position by $1.51 Million; Stryker (SYK) Shareholder Healthcor Management LP Has Cut Stake

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 497.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 11,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 13,772 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83 million, up from 2,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.87. About 1.84M shares traded or 32.76% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B

Healthcor Management Lp decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 86.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp sold 206,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The hedge fund held 33,350 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.86 million, down from 240,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $218.18. About 684,412 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated with hip arthroscopy; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. InterPulse Handpiece with coaxial bone cleaning tip, Product Number:; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Stryker, Exits Dentsply; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 18/04/2018 – Stryker to showcase its groundbreaking Target Guided Surgery navigation system at the Combined Otolaryngology Spring Meetings; 07/05/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER – IF FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES HOLD NEAR CURRENT LEVELS, SEES NET EPS TO BE POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY ABOUT $0.08 IN FULL YEAR; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.68, EST. $1.60; 14/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ And K9s For Warriors Ceremony To Arnold Palmer Invitational To Kick Off 2018 Tournament Sch

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.80 million for 28.71 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20 billion and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 199,670 shares to 538,440 shares, valued at $98.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 65,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 368,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16,843 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold SYK shares while 337 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 263.36 million shares or 0.65% less from 265.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuwave Investment Limited Liability holds 0.03% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) or 153 shares. Copeland Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.2% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Hyman Charles D reported 6,361 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. First Personal Ser accumulated 1,530 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Blue Fincl Cap invested in 8,401 shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt holds 0% or 2,555 shares in its portfolio. Advisor Prns Ltd invested in 6,162 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Ltd invested in 0.01% or 9,350 shares. Fisher Asset Management Lc invested in 3,970 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Primecap Com Ca has 0.03% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Company holds 27,808 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advisors holds 1,771 shares. Fred Alger Incorporated holds 0% or 4,265 shares. Cidel Asset Management Inc owns 0.01% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 700 shares. Btr Mgmt Inc accumulated 2,240 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $531.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 19,917 shares to 16,388 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,525 shares, and cut its stake in Best Buy Company Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Investment Prtn owns 1,381 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv has 4,539 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Lenox Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Alberta Invest Management has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv owns 72 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Buckingham Mngmt Inc owns 1.25% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 76,604 shares. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 0.04% or 3,662 shares. Moreover, Dakota Wealth Mngmt has 0.11% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 16,609 were reported by Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr Inc. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 18,800 shares stake. Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.05% or 9,932 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Incorporated has 0.02% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Suntrust Banks owns 18,056 shares. The Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).