Quantitative Systematic Strategies Boosted Its Stake in American Campus Communities (ACC) as Share Value Rose; As Danaher (DHR) Valuation Rose, Fishman Jay A LTD Has Lifted Position by $89.11 Million

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in American Campus Communities Inc (ACC) by 138.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 37,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,053 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, up from 26,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in American Campus Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.16. About 1.16M shares traded or 67.38% up from the average. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 18.65% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 08/03/2018 – American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Bd of Directors; 23/04/2018 – ACC SEES FY MODIFIED FFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.37; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES – EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET, IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS FOR SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF OWNED CORE ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q Rev $220.4M; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q MODIFIED FFO/SHR 62C, EST. 63C; 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.51 TO $2.60

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 675 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,746 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61B, up from 19,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $142.92. About 3.78M shares traded or 58.24% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500.

