Quantitative Systematic Strategies Boosted Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Position By $355,383; Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Has 1.16 Sentiment

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) stake by 54.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc acquired 5,641 shares as Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)’s stock rose 33.84%. The Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc holds 16,065 shares with $1.02M value, up from 10,424 last quarter. Cadence Design Systems Inc now has $21.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $75.91. About 1.95 million shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 62.93% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 10/04/2018 – Cadence Expands Virtuoso Platform with Enhanced System Design, Advanced Node Support Down to 5nm, and Simulation-Driven Layout; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Raising Outlook for Year on Strong 1Q and Continuing Momentu; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Cadence Design Systems To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 39C TO 41C, EST. 38C; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 05/03/2018 Cadence Minerals Says Macarthur Finds Cobalt, Nickel at Australia Project; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.57-Adj EPS $1.65; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q EPS 26c

Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.64, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 74 funds started new and increased positions, while 64 reduced and sold stakes in Boingo Wireless Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 57.16 million shares, up from 39.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Boingo Wireless Inc in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 38 Increased: 48 New Position: 26.

1492 Capital Management Llc holds 3.92% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. for 198,972 shares. Herald Investment Management Ltd owns 619,000 shares or 3.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Daruma Capital Management Llc has 2.8% invested in the company for 1.06 million shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Pembroke Management Ltd has invested 2.47% in the stock. Rk Capital Management Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 359,422 shares.

Analysts await Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $-0.10 earnings per share, down 300.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Boingo Wireless, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.69% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $15.67. About 588,825 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (WIFI) has risen 6.70% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – CLOVERDALE’S GATTMAN SEES 60% DOWNSIDE FOR BOINGO WIRELESS; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Rev $54M-$58M; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 36c-Loss 48c; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 17c; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $227 MLN TO $234 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Rev $227M-$234M

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $2.20 million activity.

More notable recent Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nokia adds new products and features to whole-home WiFi portfolio to enhance consumer experience – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NETGEAR (NTGR) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SES’s affirmed outlook eases concerns, shares jump – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Freedom Mobile Lowers Monthly Bills With Absolute Zero Phone-Included Offers and More Affordable Unlimited Plans – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Incubus Guitarist Michael Einzigerâ€™s Startup Mixhalo Raises $10.7 Million for Better Live Event Audio – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Boingo Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. The company has market cap of $689.25 million. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems , Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Internet protocol television services for military servicemen and women living in the barracks of the United States army, air force, and military bases; and enables individuals to purchase Internet access at its managed and operated hotspots and select partner locations through month-to-month subscription and single-use access plans.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased Performance Food Group Company stake by 17,734 shares to 6,992 valued at $277,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) stake by 10,606 shares and now owns 2,671 shares. Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold CDNS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 235.75 million shares or 0.80% less from 237.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 557,930 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Alphamark Ltd accumulated 100 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 4.21M shares. Bessemer Grp stated it has 1,054 shares. Int Group owns 115,949 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 111,226 shares. Smithfield Tru Company accumulated 205 shares. Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.06% or 19,082 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Fin has invested 0.01% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.11% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Stifel Fincl Corp owns 40,859 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated reported 36 shares stake. Piedmont holds 0.31% or 122,270 shares.

More notable recent Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cadence (CDNS) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Cadence (CDNS) Now – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Stock Moves -0.46%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About Cadence Design Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CDNS) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cadence (CDNS) Beats on Q2 Earnings & Revenues, Ups ’19 View – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $8.42 million activity. BECKLEY THOMAS P sold $1.11 million worth of stock. SHOVEN JOHN B also sold $2.50M worth of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) on Monday, February 4. TAN LIP BU also sold $4.81 million worth of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) shares.