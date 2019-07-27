Quantitative Investment Management Upped Stake in Chico’s Fas (CHS) by $401,200 as Shares Declined; As Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Market Valuation Rose, Golub Group Raised Position by $850,136

Golub Group Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc bought 5,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 304,713 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.62 million, up from 299,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $166.53. About 1.48M shares traded or 93.22% up from the average. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 24/04/2018 – LabCorp and Mount Sinai Health System Enhance Laboratory Operations to Improve Patient Care; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE NOW INCLUDES PROJECTED NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM ASC 606 OF ABOUT $0.20 TO $0.30 PER SHARE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BACKLOG AT END OF QUARTER WAS $9.17 BLN FOR COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nano Labs Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLE); 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LABCORP’S DIVESTITURE OF FOOD SOLUTIONS BUSINESS IS; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – AGREEMENT WITH LABCORP TO FURTHER EXPAND CO’S NETWORK OF CYTOLOGY PROVIDERS IN SUPPORT OF ITS THYROID MOLECULAR BUSINESS UNIT; 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES FY ADJ EPS $11.30 TO $11.70, EST. $11.54

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Chico’s Fas Inc (CHS) by 84.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 100,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 218,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 118,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Chico’s Fas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $372.71M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.16. About 1.37 million shares traded. Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has declined 61.84% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CHS News: 30/05/2018 – CHICO’S FAS INC – ANTICIPATES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Chico’s Emboldens Brand, Empowers Women; 06/03/2018 – Chico’s FAS Announces National Partnership with Habitat for Humanity; 30/05/2018 – CHICO’S FAS – FOR FY FISCAL 2018, ANTICIPATING MID-SINGLE DIGIT DECLINE IN NET SALES & LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGIT DECLINE IN CONSOLIDATED COMP SALES; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – CHP – CHico – 03/12/2018 11:02 AM; 08/05/2018 – In April, the parent company of Chico’s announced plans to sell products on e-commerce giant Amazon; 23/03/2018 – Aben Resources Operator Eagle Plain’s Suspends Drilling Program at the Chico Gold Project, Saskatchewan; 30/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS 1Q EPS 23c; 04/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Manchin: Manchin Makes Good on Wager with Toomey – Delivers Chico’s Pepperoni Rolls

More notable recent Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Chicoâ€™s FAS, Inc. (CHS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Chico’s FAS Jumped Tuesday – The Motley Fool” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Chico’s FAS, Inc. Board of Directors Unanimously Rejects Unsolicited Proposal from Sycamore Partners – PRNewswire” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chico’s Is In The Penalty Box – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 09, 2018.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $158,083 activity. The insider TOFALLI KIMBERLY ROY bought $50,645. 2,000 shares valued at $7,140 were bought by Baker Gregory S on Thursday, June 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold CHS shares while 56 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 114.77 million shares or 4.68% less from 120.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Capital Management stated it has 24,560 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) for 212,260 shares. State Street Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) for 4.07M shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 43,100 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc has 3,600 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd holds 394,969 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Element Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 45,990 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 115 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 7,084 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability reported 600 shares stake. Public Sector Pension Board reported 110,205 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 180,100 shares. Quantitative Invest Management Limited Liability Corp holds 218,500 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Hussman Strategic reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS).

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc Series A (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 16,300 shares to 155,400 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 7,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,000 shares, and cut its stake in Thor Industries Inc (NYSE:THO).

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AFL, Agilent, Allergan, Barrick Gold, Cognex, Hilton, Lloyds, MetLife, Slack, Wingstop and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Laboratory of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 62% – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oppenheimer likes Millendo Therapeutics in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Prweb.com‘s news article titled: “PathAI Announces Strategic Investment from LabCorp – PR Web” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $692,993 activity. BELINGARD JEAN-LUC had sold 3,700 shares worth $540,407 on Tuesday, February 12.

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,731 shares to 246,219 shares, valued at $46.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,464 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).