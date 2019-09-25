Quantitative Investment Management Upped Position in Ambev S.A. (ABEV) by $5.80 Million; Avx New (AVX) Stake Increased by Jolley Asset Management Llc

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 8.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 23,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 292,202 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.85 million, up from 268,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $15.25. About 232,389 shares traded. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 24.86% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 25/04/2018 – AVX Corp 4Q EPS 19c; 03/04/2018 – AppViewX Brings in Enhanced Automation, Extended Cloud Support and Faster Troubleshooting in AVX 12.3 Release; 09/04/2018 – AVX Releases the First Industrial Poke-Home Connector Without a Wire Stop; 03/05/2018 – AVX Releases New High-Performance MLO Band-Pass Filters for RF/Microwave Applications; 11/04/2018 – AVX Releases New BTB Pin Jumpers for Maximum Tolerance Absorption in SSL & Industrial Applications; 01/05/2018 – AVX is Sponsoring & Attending EDS 2018; 04/04/2018 – AVX Corporation Announces A Definitive Agreement To Acquire KUMATEC; 30/04/2018 – AVX Earns 2017 TTI Supplier Excellence Award; 17/05/2018 – AVX is Showcasing its Extended Portfolio of High-Performance Microwave & RF Solutions at IMS 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ AVX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVX)

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ambev S.A. (ABEV) by 203.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 1.45 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The hedge fund held 2.16 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.09 million, up from 710,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ambev S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.64. About 29.12M shares traded or 10.98% up from the average. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 30/04/2018 – M&G – Global Emerging Adds CCB, Exits SK Hynix, Cuts Ambev; 13/03/2018 AMBEV SA ABEV3.SA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 14/03/2018 – AMBEV SAYS CCU DEAL APPROVED BY ARGENTINA REGULATOR; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ambev S.A. Ratings With Stable Outlook; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 39,537 shares to 70,566 shares, valued at $7.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares U.S. Aerospace & Defense Etf (ITA) by 31,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,036 shares, and cut its stake in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE).

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23M and $155.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21,829 shares to 57,937 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.