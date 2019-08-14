Quantitative Investment Management Upped Its Weight Watchers International (WTW) Stake by $3.73 Million; Oakworth Capital Trimmed Its Position in Pfizer (PFE) as Stock Price Declined

Oakworth Capital Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc sold 18,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 114,642 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87 million, down from 133,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $34.27. About 26.56 million shares traded or 4.63% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER NOMINATED FOURTH, FIFTH FINAL HEPATIC TARGETS; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Essential Health Rev $5.08B; 22/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Ends Talks for Parts of Pfizer’s Consumer Health Business; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER – POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS OF PHASE 3 STUDY EXAMINING USE OF LYRICA ORAL SOLUTION CV AS ADJUNCTIVE THERAPY; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 26/04/2018 – “The Future of Getting Old” – With Old Age, New Possibilities; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer launches a gene therapy study for Duchenne MD; Amgen, NEA back real-world drug data software company; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Says It Doesn’t Need a Major Deal; Investors Unconvinced

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Weight Watchers International Inc (WTW) by 233.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 186,362 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 266,062 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.36M, up from 79,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Weight Watchers International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $19.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WTW News: 06/03/2018 – Oprah Winfrey Will Retain Over 75% of Her Holdings in Weight Watchers; 10/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering By Artal Luxembourg S.A; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Oprah sells a quarter of her Weight Watchers stake; 22/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at Conference May 30; 20/04/2018 – DJ Weight Watchers International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTW); 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WEIGHT WATCHERS CFR TO Ba3, SR SEC TO Ba2 & SR; 29/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL INC WTW.N – SECONDARY PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE IS $69.00 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.00-EPS $3.20; 17/05/2018 – ARTAL LUXEMBOURG S.A. REPORTS 31.4 PCT STAKE IN WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold WTW shares while 41 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 54.86 million shares or 3.39% less from 56.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) for 20,481 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 0% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). 522,465 are owned by Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts And Lp invested in 100,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0% or 43,680 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) for 753,770 shares. Sandy Spring Bankshares owns 25 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Company owns 208,066 shares. D E Shaw & owns 0.05% invested in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) for 1.77M shares. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership holds 62,157 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 294,047 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,401 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Victory Management Inc owns 6,881 shares. Stadium Cap Lc has invested 9.76% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). The California-based Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW).

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 6,500 shares to 8,300 shares, valued at $805,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 391,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,100 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $260,446 activity.

