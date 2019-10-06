Quantitative Investment Management Upped Its Holding in H&R Block (HRB) by $8.08 Million; Vident Investment Advisory Maintains Holding in Deere & Co (DE)

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in H&R Block Inc (HRB) by 863.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 278,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The hedge fund held 311,052 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.11M, up from 32,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in H&R Block Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.4. About 2.06M shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 07/03/2018 – H&R Block Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Loss/Shr $1.18; 26/04/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 13/03/2018 – H&R Block, LendingTree partner to empower clients to improve their financial well-being; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – H&R Block hosts national shred day with free events nationwide; 15/05/2018 – AHL REDUCED DNKN, SERV, HRB, SAFM, DPZ IN 1Q: 13F; 13/04/2018 – H&R CENTURY UNION 000892.SZ SAYS PRELIM 2017 NET PROFIT UP 59.2 PCT Y/Y AT 422.1 MLN YUAN; 14/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT-BALANCE OF PROCEEDS FROM SALE EXPECTED TO FUND LANTOWER RESIDENTIAL ACQUISITIONS, TO REPURCHASE UNITS UNDER H&R REIT’S NCIB; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CDR HRB HOLDINGS, INC. TO RATING ‘CCC’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 5,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 85,931 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.24 million, up from 80,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $167.69. About 1.19M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Adj EPS $3.14; 21/03/2018 – Tractor maker Deere & Co fears a hit from Trump tariffs and retaliation on US exports; 20/03/2018 – DEERE SEES AG EQUIPMENT DEMAND IMPROVING ON GRAIN PRICES; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES DOWN DOUBLE DIGITS; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Some Crop Price Forecasts for the 2017/18 Season; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO RAJESH KALATHUR CITES U.S. STEEL COSTS, LOGISTICS; 30/04/2018 – Deere&Co signs groundbreaking Nigeria deal; 16/05/2018 – Deere & Co expected to post earnings of $3.31 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY NET INCOME $2.3B, SAW $2.1B

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Suggests It’s 40% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Deere (NYSE:DE) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Caterpillar and Deere Stocks Downgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53M and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 35,489 shares to 6,026 shares, valued at $447,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 78,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,117 shares, and cut its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cannell Peter B & Comm Inc has invested 0.29% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Puzo Michael J holds 0.18% or 2,910 shares. Penobscot Invest Mngmt accumulated 6,880 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Moreover, Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Miller Investment Mgmt Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,960 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 147,839 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership accumulated 150,372 shares. Hellman Jordan Ma stated it has 6,326 shares or 1.43% of all its holdings. Natixis LP stated it has 0.6% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Weybosset Research Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 59,682 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0% or 160 shares in its portfolio. Tiemann Invest Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Philadelphia Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 5,558 shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 35 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co (Wy) reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in W.R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) by 15,741 shares to 18,416 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 2,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,679 shares, and cut its stake in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold HRB shares while 128 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 196.70 million shares or 1.93% more from 192.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Lc reported 8,194 shares. 133,474 were accumulated by Asset One Company Limited. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.02% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Cibc Bancorporation Usa has invested 0.1% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Mufg Americas Hldgs reported 0% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Amp Cap Investors holds 0.06% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 369,375 shares. 2,623 were accumulated by Federated Invsts Inc Pa. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Com reported 0.1% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability invested in 93,170 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Stifel Financial has invested 0.01% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Premier Asset Management Lc owns 31,925 shares. D E Shaw Comm Inc invested in 2.58 million shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,251 shares or 0% of its portfolio.