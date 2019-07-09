Quantitative Investment Management Upped Its Flir Systems (FLIR) Holding by $408,900; As Nike Cl (NKE) Shares Declined, Shareholder Selway Asset Management Lowered Stake by $2.14 Million

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $87.94. About 3.92 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q GROSS MARGIN TO BE FLAT OR SLIGHTLY UP; 22/03/2018 – BRIEF-Bill Ackman Cashes Out Of Nike Investment With Roughly $100 mln Profit; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS SPORTSWEAR CATEGORY CONTINUES TO GROW DOUBLE DIGITS WITH STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BOTH FOOTWEAR AND APPAREL; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain –; 17/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Three ad-di-tional Nike Inc. ex-ec-u-tives are leav-ing the com-pany, in-clud-ing the head of; 08/05/2018 – Another Long-Time Nike Executive Departs Amid Workplace Upheaval; 29/05/2018 – Tennis-Royal wedding guest Serena blushes at timing of “Queen is back” ad; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Impact of Tax Act Resulted in One-Time Provisional Charges That Cut EPS by $1.25; 15/03/2018 – Nike Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chmn, Pres and CEO Beyond 2020; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Will Change Hiring and Promotion Process — Memo

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Flir Systems Inc (FLIR) by 21.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 8,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 49,100 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 40,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Flir Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.08. About 303,612 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 9.77% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 17/05/2018 – Flir at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $1.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – FLIR Launches Thermal Traffic Sensor for Vehicle-to-Everything Communication; 07/03/2018 Flir Trading Activity Rises to Almost Five Times 20 Day Average; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Rev $1.76B-$1.79B; 22/04/2018 – DJ FLIR Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIR); 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Extends CEO Jim Cannon’s Employment Agreement Through April 2022; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 42C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual owns 4,592 shares. Rampart Inv Co Ltd invested 0.21% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Norinchukin Bank The has 25,709 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 49,100 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Ls Advsr Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 7,305 shares. Prospector Prns Limited Com has 1.6% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Tudor Corporation Et Al has 38,189 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 53,727 shares. Rice Hall James & Associate Ltd Liability Co reported 0.09% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 18,086 shares. Bridgewater Associate Ltd Partnership stated it has 68,057 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.03% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance invested in 13,200 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 181,553 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0.07% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 11,200 shares to 5,700 shares, valued at $289,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 9,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hills Fincl Bank & Tru Commerce has 61,585 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. 121,151 are owned by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Rampart Inv Co Limited Liability Company holds 1.04% or 108,430 shares. Tributary Capital Ltd Liability Company has 6,700 shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 9,300 shares. Augustine Asset holds 32,499 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.25% or 362,792 shares. Locust Wood Cap Advisers Llc stated it has 1.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). The Missouri-based Umb Savings Bank N A Mo has invested 0.36% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Headinvest Limited Liability Company, a Maine-based fund reported 6,926 shares. Hanson & Doremus Investment Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 500 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3,019 shares. Natl Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd reported 7.04% stake. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.29% or 348,061 shares. Pinnacle Lc holds 0% or 18,954 shares.

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44M and $149.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp. by 9,258 shares to 20,197 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.