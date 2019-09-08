Quantitative Investment Management Upped Its Autoliv (ALV) Holding by $474,500 as Market Valuation Declined; Schmidt P J Investment Management Decreased Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $335,407 as Share Price Declined

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold 2,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 56,398 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, down from 58,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Autoliv Inc (ALV) by 63.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% . The hedge fund held 16,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 10,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Autoliv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $74.72. About 528,601 shares traded. Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has declined 29.31% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALV News: 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Cevian ups stake in Autoliv to become biggest shareholder – Dagens lndustri; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC – VEONEER CFO SAYS FOR VEONEER NET RD&E AS A PCT OF SALES AND EVEN AS A GROSS FIGURE SHOULD NOT GROW MUCH FURTHER TILL 2020 – INVESTOR DAY; 27/04/2018 – Autoliv Sees FY Passive Safety Organic Sales Growth of More Than 10%; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 08/05/2018 – Autoliv at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – AUTOLIV ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH CEVIAN REGARDING VEONEER; 22/03/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS MR. LÖFVENHOLM CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT OF ELECTRONICS BUSINESS SEGMENT OF AUTOLIV; 26/04/2018 – Autoliv: Autoliv provides update ahead of planned spin-off; 04/04/2018 – ALV: Car part makers rebound after Bloomberg says Trump ‘softens; 26/04/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N – IT IS EXPECTED TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND VEONEER UNTIL IT REACHES POSITIVE CASH FLOW

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Ozk by 20,000 shares to 58,200 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Denbury Resources Inc (NYSE:DNR) by 523,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,800 shares, and cut its stake in Overstock.Com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold ALV shares while 51 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.35 million shares or 5.85% more from 23.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,488 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Trexquant Investment Lp reported 13,252 shares stake. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 51,869 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 12,574 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt stated it has 5,619 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York-based Meyer Handelman Com has invested 0.03% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Wedge Cap Management L Limited Partnership Nc owns 165,340 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Macquarie Gp Inc Ltd owns 0% invested in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) for 1,500 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc has 2.19 million shares. Fmr Limited Company accumulated 2.24 million shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 44,415 shares or 0% of the stock. Nbt National Bank N A New York reported 22,998 shares. Brinker Capital invested in 0.03% or 10,923 shares. Tortoise Cap Advsrs Limited Co holds 8 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 18,551 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Autoliv -5% after earnings miss, soft guidance – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) CEO Mikael Bratt on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everett Harris And Co Ca invested in 799,243 shares. Fulton Commercial Bank Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 62,614 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt has 0.66% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 881,847 shares. Fruth accumulated 29,223 shares or 1.71% of the stock. Rampart Inv Llc stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 264,705 shares. Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Punch And Assocs Invest Mngmt Inc reported 0.54% stake. Continental Limited Co has 0.36% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5,503 shares. Glynn Mgmt Limited Company owns 16,128 shares. Fragasso Group Inc accumulated 27,668 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mngmt Llc accumulated 17,091 shares or 1.5% of the stock. 58,943 were reported by Rmb Management. Covington Investment accumulated 29,124 shares. 58,417 were accumulated by Clean Yield Gru.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.27B for 16.03 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Management Presents at 14th Annual Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.