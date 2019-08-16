Quantitative Investment Management Trimmed Its Owens Corning New Com (OC) Holding; Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) Shorts Raised By 0.28%

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) had an increase of 0.28% in short interest. RYAM’s SI was 9.28 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.28% from 9.26M shares previously. With 957,000 avg volume, 10 days are for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM)’s short sellers to cover RYAM’s short positions. The stock increased 13.64% or $0.345 during the last trading session, reaching $2.875. About 1.23 million shares traded. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 73.52% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.52% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAM News: 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: MCGUIRE SEES RYAM UPSIDE TO $34-$61/SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Exits Position in Rayonier Advanced; 15/05/2018 – Bowen Hanes & Company Buys 1.5% Position in Rayonier Advanced; 10/04/2018 Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces 2Q 2018 Div of $2.00/Share; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARCATO’S MCGUIRE DISCUSSING RAYONIER ADVANCED; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYAM); 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS – ANTICIPATES CO WILL SPEND ABOUT $100 MLN TO $110 MLN IN MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC – COMPANY ANTICIPATES SPENDING APPROXIMATELY $45 MLN ON “HIGH-RETURN STRATEGIC PROJECTS” IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials 1Q EPS 38c

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased Owens Corning New Com (OC) stake by 14.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 8,694 shares as Owens Corning New Com (OC)’s stock rose 13.28%. The Quantitative Investment Management Llc holds 50,706 shares with $2.39 million value, down from 59,400 last quarter. Owens Corning New Com now has $6.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.94% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $55.35. About 464,192 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 14/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING OC.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM – TRADER; 16/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280494 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING 1Q ADJ EPS 80C, EST. 96C; 19/04/2018 – Owens Corning Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – COMPANY DID NOT INCUR ANY EARLY TERMINATION PENALTIES IN CONNECTION WITH TERMINATION OF EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q EBITDA $152M; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Net $92M; 15/05/2018 – Eric Owens Files Information Circular; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACES COMPANY’S EXISTING AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF NOVEMBER 13, 2015; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280838 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company has market cap of $143.18 million. The Company’s products include cellulose specialties, such as cellulose acetate and cellulose ethers, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers. It has a 2.26 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commodity products, including commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications, such as baby wipes, cosmetic and personal wipes, industrial wipes, and mattress ticking; and absorbent materials comprising fluff fibers that are used as an absorbent medium in products, such as disposable baby diapers, feminine hygiene products, incontinence pads, convalescent bed pads, industrial towels and wipes, and non-woven fabrics.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) stake by 21,600 shares to 40,300 valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1. It also upped Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stake by 11,800 shares and now owns 43,400 shares. Tapestry Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skylands Cap Llc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 163,575 shares. 3.23M are held by Dimensional Fund Advisors L P. Nomura Asset Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 16,788 shares. 693,589 are owned by Fmr Ltd Liability Com. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 651,787 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 542,125 shares. Rothschild & Co Asset Management Us has invested 0.22% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc owns 508,600 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. American Group reported 1,920 shares. Raymond James Advsr owns 9,042 shares. Glenmede Trust Comm Na holds 0% or 14,038 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 0.07% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 584,000 shares. Cwm Ltd owns 30 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 13,375 shares. D E Shaw & Communication has 1.33M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Owens Corning (NYSE:OC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Owens Corning has $7200 highest and $4800 lowest target. $59.67’s average target is 7.80% above currents $55.35 stock price. Owens Corning had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of OC in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Jefferies. Citigroup maintained it with “Hold” rating and $53 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Nomura. Bank of America upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $7200 target in Thursday, June 27 report.

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 2.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.54 per share. OC’s profit will be $163.20M for 9.23 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.50% EPS growth.