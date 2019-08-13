Quantitative Investment Management Trimmed Its Lennar (LEN) Stake by $3.59 Million; Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Lifted Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $434,824

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 4,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 70,322 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32 million, up from 66,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.25. About 5.59M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 85.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 73,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 12,700 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, down from 86,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $50.28. About 2.96 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Homebuilding Operating Earnings $413.7M; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON: EXPERIENCE CENTERS IN ALEXA-ENABLED LENNAR SMART HOMES; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Beckwitt CEO in Management Shuffle; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Oper Chief Jon Jaffe to Added President Post; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Net $136.2M

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Lennar Corporation (LEN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Lennar’s (NYSE:LEN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 13, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Cheap Stocks to Buy Now That the Fed Cut Rates – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Long Pond Capital Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 2.33M shares. Barnett Communication accumulated 6,502 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley owns 116 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,746 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Llc has 0.04% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Brinker Cap Inc invested 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Valley Natl Advisers Inc reported 2,745 shares. Sanders Ltd Llc reported 11.82 million shares or 2.8% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability has 1.67M shares. Fmr Lc has invested 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Inc reported 119,191 shares. Lsv Asset Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 475,636 shares. 57,085 are held by Pointstate Capital Ltd Partnership. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 13,200 shares.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $415.09 million for 9.52 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 43,000 shares to 82,700 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 9,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,000 shares, and has risen its stake in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Could the Tide Soon Turn for Procter & Gamble Stock? – Investorplace.com” on May 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble: Buy at the High? – The Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Procter & Gamble: Close But No Cigar – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “P&G stock hits record high; is it time to buy or sell? – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 722,759 shares to 272,909 shares, valued at $13.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 254,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,282 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.98 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gm Advisory has invested 0.5% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 1.18% or 61,500 shares in its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur accumulated 0.12% or 9,348 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 6,523 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel reported 88,309 shares or 3.61% of all its holdings. Riverhead Cap Lc holds 0.82% or 193,997 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 109,370 shares. Smith Moore & stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Alpha Windward has 4,081 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Fincl Architects stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Troy Asset Limited invested in 2.57M shares or 13.1% of the stock. Moreover, Ardevora Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.79% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 292,100 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt invested in 0.77% or 36,859 shares. Welch Cap Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company Ny reported 6,360 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Dodge And Cox, a California-based fund reported 131,825 shares.