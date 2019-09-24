Quantitative Investment Management Trimmed Its Chemed (CHE) Stake as Share Price Rose; United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Camarda Financial Advisors Has Decreased Stake

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Chemed Corp (CHE) by 64.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 3,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.07% . The hedge fund held 2,076 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $749,000, down from 5,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Chemed Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $9.68 during the last trading session, reaching $418.61. About 75,754 shares traded. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 29.67% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q ADJ EPS $2.72, EST. $2.36; 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 14/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Rev $439.2M; 13/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI BUSINESS OF HEALTH CARE CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 CHEMED CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES TO BE FUNDED THROUGH CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS, REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Net $45M; 09/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS EXPERTISE IN RISK MITIGATION AND VALUE-BASED CARE TO APG CONFERENCE IN SAN DIEGO

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 97.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc sold 3,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 90 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9,000, down from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.85. About 2.10M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 13/03/2018 – Donald Trump and Rex Tillerson: Timeline of Their Ups and Downs; 05/03/2018 – Investing in China’s High-Growth Start-Ups (Video); 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 13/04/2018 – Modular UPS Global Market Report 2018 Forecast to 2023 – High Costs of Modular UPS Will Restrain Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – UPS Capital Integrates Technology-Driven Cargo Insurance Solution With Leading Transportation API Provider; 08/05/2018 – WALMART INC’S WMT.N ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PARTNERSHIPS WITH RIDE-HAILING SERVICES UBER AND LYFT HAVE ENDED; 03/05/2018 – LLC AVITRANS UPS STAKE IN RUSHYDRO TO 5.96%; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 04/04/2018 – ALS Association Ups Carmen’s Fund Goal After Quickly Surpassing Initial Target; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO BE EXPLORING A330NEO FREIGHTER

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.37 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “FedEx, UPS jockey with Amazon as tech giant expands into shipping – CNBC” on September 01, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “UPS to add hundreds of holiday jobs in Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The UPS Foundation Commits $1 Million and Activates Disaster Relief Network to Support Immediate Needs and Long-term Recovery from Hurricane Dorian – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UPS seen insulated from FedEx guidedown – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Analysts await Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 7.82% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.07 per share. CHE’s profit will be $52.70 million for 31.62 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.36 actual earnings per share reported by Chemed Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Chemed Corporation Releases Updated Guidance – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chemed: Palliative Care And Plumbing Make This Stock Recession-Proof – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Chemed Corporation’s (NYSE:CHE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chemed To Report Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings July 25, Related Conference Call To Be Held On July 26 – Business Wire” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

