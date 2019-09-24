Quantitative Investment Management Stake in Sony Ord (SNE) Trimmed as Valuation Rose; Egerton Capital Uk Llp Has Raised Its Stake in Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) as Valuation Declined

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 51.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 1.18M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The hedge fund held 3.49 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $432.43 million, up from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $108.11. About 2.11M shares traded or 2.07% up from the average. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 28/03/2018 – KIM SINATRA: DISAGREES VEHEMENTLY WITH ELAINE WYNN’S TESTIMONY; 02/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts Urges Shareholders To Vote For Independent Directors At May Shareholder Meeting — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – STEPHEN WYNN CUTS STAKE IN WYNN RESORTS TO 7.8%; 09/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS: EXEC LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT TO HEAD CULTURE,; 16/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts takes a gamble by not selling Boston casino; 02/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts Sends Letter to Hldrs and Files Investor Presentation; 08/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to pay $2.6 bln to settle lawsuit with Japan’s Universal; 27/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS: IT’S A `VERY DIFFERENT COMPANY’ WITH FOUNDER GONE; 22/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD WYNN.O – THE SALES, COMBINED WITH PREVIOUS SALES BY STEVE WYNN, EFFECTIVELY ELIMINATE HIS OWNERSHIP IN WYNN RESORTS; 08/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS – ALSO AGREED TO PAY ADDITIONAL AMOUNT OF $463.6 MLN ON MARCH 31, TO SETTLE ALLEGATIONS SURROUNDING INTEREST RATE ON THE REDEMPTION NOTE

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Sony Corp Ord (SNE) by 70.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 17,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 7,092 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $371,000, down from 24,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sony Corp Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.53 billion market cap company. It closed at $59.12 lastly. It is down 8.64% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 21/03/2018 – Variety: Sony Domestic Marketing Chief Christine Birch Under Fire; 09/03/2018 – FUJIFILM Corp Receives a Favorable Final Determination in United States ITC Case Against Sony Corp; 21/05/2018 – Though the final purchase price is subject to customary closing adjustment, Sony said it expects to pay about $2.3 billion for the deal that would give the company a 90 percent indirect equity interest in the music publisher; 22/05/2018 – Sony shifts mode to take control of EMI; 31/03/2018 – Sony’s new boss seeks to inject entrepreneurial spirit; 02/05/2018 – SINCLAIR: SONY FAIL TO COMPLY WITH SOME CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 21/05/2018 – Billboard: Luis Fonsi Extends Publishing Deal With Sony/ATV; 07/05/2018 – The big music labels are selling big chunks of their Spotify stakes First Sony, now Warner Music Group; 21/05/2018 – Sony Will Indirectly Own About 90% of EMI Music Publishing After Deal; 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $2.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 80,487 shares to 138,126 shares, valued at $8.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chimera Investment Corp by 125,848 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,648 shares, and has risen its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG).

Analysts await Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.2 per share. SNE’s profit will be $1.34B for 13.69 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Sony Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 40 investors sold WYNN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 81.00 million shares or 1.95% more from 79.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hap Trading Limited has 10,068 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Amer Century Cos reported 421,066 shares stake. Cwm Limited Liability Corp reported 141 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.04% or 18,740 shares. Gotham Asset Management Lc reported 2,424 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Trust Fund invested in 2,021 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Company has invested 0% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has 3,553 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ww Asset Mngmt accumulated 7,137 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). 16,839 are held by Cibc Ww Mkts. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Valley Advisers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3 shares. Hoplite Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 4.06% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 239,346 shares. Fred Alger Inc reported 154,768 shares stake.

Egerton Capital Uk Llp, which manages about $14.07B and $13.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.50 million shares to 6.33 million shares, valued at $848.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 58,937 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).