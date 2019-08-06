Quantitative Investment Management Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) Lowered as Stock Declined; Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stake Has Lifted by Westfield Capital Management Company Lp

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 46,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 396,790 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.73M, up from 350,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.42% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $75.82. About 3.26M shares traded or 54.26% up from the average. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH) by 64.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 66,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.75% . The hedge fund held 36,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $677,000, down from 103,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $13.32. About 2.33M shares traded or 8.78% up from the average. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has declined 15.91% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBH News: 24/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 19 Days; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES COST SAVINGS INITIATIVES FOCUSED ON ORGANIZATIONAL EFFICIENCIES, SOURCING OF PRODUCT AND BRANDS FOR RESALE INDIRECT PROCUREMENT, STORE OPERATING EXPENSES, AND…; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 04/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Implements Cost-Reduction Plan; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC SBH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.40, REV VIEW $3.95 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings 2Q Adj EPS 54c; 23/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Denise Paulonis to the Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Denise Paulonis to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2018, MAINTAINING GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED YEAR-END STORE COUNT TO INCREASE SLIGHTLY COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings 2Q Adjusted EBITDA $147.5M

More notable recent Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microcaps mostly among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Margins pressured at Sally Beauty Holdings – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “RayJay Stays Bearish On Sally Beauty After Q1 EPS Beat – Benzinga” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Undervalued-Predictable Companies With High Margins of Safety – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 96,403 shares to 110,103 shares, valued at $11.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 21,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Grupo Televisa S.A. (NYSE:TV).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $403,850 activity. ALDRICH DAVID J also sold $243,162 worth of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,427 are owned by Signaturefd Lc. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 34,676 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Corp owns 4,430 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alphaone Investment Services Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). 6,000 were reported by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. The New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.03% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Georgia-based Rowland Com Invest Counsel Adv has invested 0% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 25,982 shares. Alps Advsrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Cognios Capital Lc invested 0.78% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has invested 0% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). North Point Managers Corp Oh owns 2.88% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 183,888 shares. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can has invested 0.05% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Girard Partners Ltd reported 0.18% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 134,765 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TIF, UAL, SWKS – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Are Investors Undervaluing Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Right Now? – Nasdaq” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) were released by: Ocbj.com and their article: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38 billion and $13.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 13,123 shares to 182,241 shares, valued at $213.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 376,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,140 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.