Quantitative Investment Management Stake in Exelon (EXC) Increased by $11.95 Million; As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Price Declined, Dana Investment Advisors Lowered Position

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 479.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 254,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 307,324 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.73M, up from 53,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $47.94. About 3.54 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday; 23/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on Passage of New Jersey Zero Emissions Certificate Program; 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by Diversitylnc; 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 23/03/2018 – EXELON SEEKING TO AGGREGATE 600 MEGAWATTS OF UNFORCED CAPACITY; 15/05/2018 – Exelon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS DRESDEN 2 REACTOR POWER TO 84% FROM 100%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – EXELON SEES 2Q EPS 55C TO 65C; 29/03/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 63,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 436,631 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.79 million, down from 500,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $63.26. About 4.72 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS OF ENTRUSTRX TO A SUBSIDIARY OF CVS HEALTH CORP; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal; 06/03/2018 – CVS Readies $44 Billion Bond Sale; 19/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Year Three of Be The First, Its $50 Million Initiative To Help Deliver a Tobacco-Free Generation; 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 138,135 shares to 141,589 shares, valued at $8.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 78,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,932 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dana Investment Advsr accumulated 436,631 shares. Gibraltar Capital Mngmt reported 3.97% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cim Inv Mangement Inc has invested 0.3% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 222,646 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Perkins Coie Tru holds 0.74% or 29,745 shares in its portfolio. Cypress invested in 10,800 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Altfest L J has 0.06% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bollard Group Limited Company holds 18,539 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Da Davidson And Commerce reported 0.4% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc owns 55,788 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Atria Invs Lc stated it has 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kcm Inv Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Orleans Mgmt La holds 0.21% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 5,075 shares.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30 billion for 8.94 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Healthcare Stocks to Buy Despite the Headlines – Investorplace.com” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS Health Is A Bargain – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS CVS, GVA, IFF, PS INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GuruFocus.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Raymond James Reiterates Strong Buy Rating on CVS Health (CVS) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Fred’s Couldn’t Make It as a Discount Retailer – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Lc owns 48,200 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Associated Banc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Tortoise Capital Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 70 shares. 69,191 were accumulated by Counselors. Schroder Investment Mngmt Gp has 0.04% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 699,822 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 5,011 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Perella Weinberg Prtn LP owns 21,005 shares. Coldstream Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 7,468 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Inc reported 0.11% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Tci Wealth Advisors reported 1,337 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Bessemer Group Incorporated Incorporated owns 1.48M shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund owns 2.47M shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Heartland Advisors Inc stated it has 243,753 shares.