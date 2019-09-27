Quantitative Investment Management Raised Its T (TMUS) Stake; SMURFIT KAPPA PLC DUBLIN ORDINARY SHARES (SMFTF) Sellers Increased By 85% Their Shorts

SMURFIT KAPPA PLC DUBLIN ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) had an increase of 85% in short interest. SMFTF’s SI was 48,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 85% from 26,000 shares previously. With 1,300 avg volume, 37 days are for SMURFIT KAPPA PLC DUBLIN ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SMFTF)’s short sellers to cover SMFTF’s short positions. It closed at $32.05 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased T (TMUS) stake by 1354.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Quantitative Investment Management Llc acquired 109,690 shares as T (TMUS)’s stock rose 8.36%. The Quantitative Investment Management Llc holds 117,790 shares with $8.73 million value, up from 8,100 last quarter. T now has $65.69B valuation. The stock decreased 2.68% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $76.88. About 2.20M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 10/04/2018 – Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 30/05/2018 – Strategy Analytics: T-Mobile Sprint Merger Accelerates 5G with 17% Uplift, Strategy Analytics Forecasts; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CTO: DEAL REVIEW GOING IN 3 LANES: FCC, DOJ AND CFIUS; 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile US Consent Solicitations Are Related to Merger Agreement With Sprint; 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Japan’s SoftBank soars after sources say T-Mobile and Sprint make progress in talks; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint have a long history of insulting each other — check out these harsh exchanges; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint finalizing merger terms; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile Hired Turnberry Solutions in August for Perspective ‘On a Variety of Topics’; 20/03/2018 – It’s a Steal! T-Mobile Customers Score a FREE Year of MLB.TV; 29/05/2018 – Founder and Former CEO of Boost Mobile USA Rolls Out ALL4PRICE.COM Website to Educate Consumers About Some of the Issues With the Proposed Sprint/T-Mobile Merger

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) stake by 27,731 shares to 11,569 valued at $1.71M in 2019Q2. It also reduced The Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) stake by 17,674 shares and now owns 12,726 shares. Cliffs Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jet LP has invested 2.85% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Capital Fund Mgmt stated it has 101,560 shares. Diamond Hill Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.45% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 1.13M shares. Clough Prns LP holds 0.92% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 126,500 shares. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 0.06% or 2.59M shares. Moreover, Palestra Capital Limited Liability Company has 3.06% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 1.42M shares. 74,653 were reported by Chevy Chase Trust Hldg Inc. Putnam Invests Ltd Company holds 139,210 shares. Bbr Prtnrs Lc holds 0.04% or 3,248 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Co accumulated 2,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 0.05% or 4.98 million shares. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Tru has invested 0.11% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Financial Architects Inc has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Stifel Financial owns 63,357 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Carroll Fincl Associate has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Among 2 analysts covering T-Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. T-Mobile US has $9400 highest and $7600 lowest target. $86’s average target is 11.86% above currents $76.88 stock price. T-Mobile US had 5 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by Raymond James. Nomura maintained the shares of TMUS in report on Monday, July 29 with “Neutral” rating.